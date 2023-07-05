It's a holiday white fascist Christian supremacists want to pretend they own, so here comes Missouri Republican Senator and fleeing seditionist Josh Hawley, with his resting rodent-caught-masturbating face, with a nice exclusionary quote about how America is a CHRISTIAN NATION FOR CHRISTIANS. (The "white" part is implied, obviously.)



— (@)

In case God strikes Hawley with a lightning bolt of shame for the first time in his life and he deletes the tweet, and also since Elon Musk has broken Twitter and a lot of you can't see it, it reads:

Patrick Henry: “It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason, peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.”

No.

That is not a quote from well-known founding father and "Give me liberty or give me death" dude Patrick Henry. Twitter Community Notes for once did something useful and pointed out that it is not a quote from well-known founding father and "Give me liberty or give me death" dude Patrick Henry.

Fuck off. None of our founding fathers ever said dumbass shit like that. Grow up.

Where did it come from? This entire thread from historian Seth Cotlar is worth your time, but here are the CliffsNotes if you're in a hurry:

— (@)

The thread begins: "Not only is this a fake quote from Henry, the source is the April 1956 edition of the virulently antisemitic & white nationalist magazine 'The Virginian.' It was reprinted in The American Mercury in 1956, the year that antisemitic rag hired George Lincoln Rockwell."

It came from an antisemitic magazine quoting another antisemitic magazine. Gotcha.

As Cotlar notes, this article featured in the same issue of The Virginian , just a few pages prior:

Again, read Cotlar's entire thread, if you are able. He brings the receipts on the vicious antisemitism of the magazine Hawley is quoting, as it blamed Jews for racial integration and all kinds of other things. For instance, the second magazine in question, the American Mercury, had a super-fun article in 1957 about the Marines being too "panty-waist."

Which, come to think of it, reminds us a lot of the current whinyass MAGA crusade against the so-called woke military.

It's funny how today's Republicans are exactly who they seem like they are.

Including Josh Hawley, who literally wrote a book called Manhood, about how AIYEEEEEEEE [WHITE] MASCULINITY IS THREATENED AIYEEEEEEEEEEEE!

Of course, maybe Hawley didn't run across the quote in one of those antisemitic magazines. It's also shown up other places. Neo-Nazi ones.

— (@)

Cotlar notes, citing author Hanna Rosin, that even Christian nationalist fake historian David Barton had to stop pretending this fake Patrick Henry quote was real, and wonders where Barton found it. HMMM.

Of course, considering how Josh Hawley types love to pretend they are Serious Intellectuals, but in actuality are kind of just stupid mediocre dumbasses, we would not be surprised if this last tweet in Cotlar's thread does not tell us exactly where Hawley found it:

— (@)

"You'll be surprised to learn, I'm sure, that this fake Patrick Henry quote appears in the 2009 'Politically Incorrect Guide to the Founding Fathers.' Could have just called 'The Incorrect Guide to the Founding Fathers' and saved some ink."

Yes, "Politically Incorrect Guide to the Founding Fathers" does sound like simultaneously it could be the most educational "history book" in Josh Hawley's house, and also something he might read while he's shitting.

At press time, the tweet was still up, because the Venn diagram between prissy little fascist milquetoast Christian supremacist shitmouths whose wives are leading junk science court cases to ban medication abortion and people who tell the truth is two entirely separate circles.

