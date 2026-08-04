Wonkette

Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
5h

Pirro is being sent to a farm upstate, Boone's Farm, specifically.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5h

No mention of the vandals that drove several large, heavy vehicles on the surface as it was curing.

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