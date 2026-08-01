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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
14m

LOL now I am VERY curious about what was said to the grand jury. I bet there's some lies in there!

Go home, Boxwine...you're drunk! But please, call a cab.

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No Quid Bro Code's avatar
No Quid Bro Code
35m

“So I’m no longer the most embarrassing drunk in the Administration? Woohoo!”

- Pete H.

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