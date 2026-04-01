Wonkette

Wonkette

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Miss Grundy's avatar
Miss Grundy
4d

Considering that he has enriched himself to the tune of $4.6 billion during his first year in office, he should be forced to pay for the reconstruction of the East Wing of the White House. The White House preservation board should be the only ones to have a say as to the architect chosen to redesign the project and the board should be the only authority the architect and construction company should obey in all manners.

He is an effing tenant and he destroyed part of the building. MAKE THE SON OF A BITCH PAY FOR THE DAMAGE.

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Being released's avatar
Being released
4d

Well, Trump has noped out on the SCOTUS hearing. He has some clouds to yell at.

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