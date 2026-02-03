Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pauly2coffees's avatar
Pauly2coffees
2h

That pet eating bullshit was some of the ugliest, grossest racism ever spewed, so of course the dumb fuck American voters bought it.

7 replies
President Rufus T. Superfly's avatar
President Rufus T. Superfly
1h

They're eating the checks, they're eating the balances.

2 replies
289 more comments...

