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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
4h

Love the gif at the end of this post. The unicorn and the pony are cute, unlike Patel and the Judicial Watch weirdo.

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Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
4h

Have a pre-emptive Brame Klezmer for you to keep on hand for when you really need one later today. And you know you will.

Clark likes to stay informed.

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!hNuH!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fmedia_upload%2Fcomment%2F36869cca-a217-4915-92f7-ccac5f9199af%2F34391b48-38aa-4305-9037-c5c4a032c831.jpeg

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