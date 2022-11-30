You’d almost feel sorry for Kevin McCarthy if he wasn’t Kevin McCarthy. The theoretical House Republican leader is desperately trying to secure the votes necessary to win the speakership, and he needs the support of the party's most extreme MAGA members. However, Donald Trump had a cozy klan-bake type affair with antisemites at Mar-a-Lago last week, so McCarthy must appear shocked and appalled, while repeating obvious gibberish about how white supremacy and bigotry have no place in the Republican Party.

Let’s watch him dance.

“Asked about Trump having Fuentes over for dinner, McCarthy lies and says Trump "condemned him" four times (Trump has not condemned Fuentes even once in fact)” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1669741191

McCarthy claims Trump “came out four times and condemned” Fuentes. That’s such an oddly specific number, you might think it’s true, but it ain’t. Trump never condemned his dinner guest or his views. His four separate statements simply deny knowing Fuentes and mostly blame the “seriously troubled man who just happens to be Black” (Kanye West) for bringing him in the first place.

Bottom line: Trump never, ever straight-out condemns white supremacists. He saves his vitriol for women from either party who even mildly criticize him. He’s literally called New York Attorney General Letitia James a “racist” but has not used those words for Nick Fuentes.

McCarthy said, "I don’t think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes. He has no place in this Republican Party.” “This” Republican Party includes outright fascists. Even “normal” Republicans appear on Tucker Carlson’s white power hour. Of course, they would be friendly with people like Fuentes. When reporters with short-term memories reminded him that Trump never condemned Fuentes, McCarthy said, “I condemn his ideology.” That obviously isn’t the same thing. McCarthy still enables Trump, who regularly cozies up to white supremacists.

He kept pushing the Nazi loophole that Trump wasn’t familiar with Fuentes and his antisemitism. Reporters reminded the dummy that Trump certainly was familiar with Kanye West, who is notoriously antisemitic. It’s been in all the news.

McCarthy originally argued that Trump could dine with West but not Fuentes, so the press had to update McCarthy on the “Black Skinhead” performer’s recent activities. That’s when he sputtered, “I think Kanye West should ... I don’t think those are right comments and I don’t think [Trump] should’ve associated with him, as well.” McCarthy also referred to Ye as “Kande West.” He was ridiculously unprepared.

“House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy initially refuses to condemn Donald Trump's meeting with Kanye West until he is pressed by reporters: "I think Kandre West should — I don't think those are right comments and I don't think ^{{Trump}}^ should've associated with him as well."” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1669741288

McCarthy also insisted that his new boss, Marjorie Taylor Greene, had “denounced” Fuentes. CNN’s Laura Barrón-López reported that there’s no “public evidence” of any such denunciation. And then the fun really began, but Wonkette will cover all that in a separate post.

But briefly, back in February, after Greene literally appeared onstage with Fuentes, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s response proved quite prescient: "McCarthy has been protecting his little KKK Caucus for years with these toothless statements and meetings. It’s how he covers for them. He’s now helped them for so long they’ve escalated their open antisemitism and collaboration [with] white nationalist groups. He’s just as culpable.”

“McCarthy stood on the House floor and passionately defended Rep. Gosar, who also headlined fundraisers for white nationalist orgs & escalated into inciting violence in the House. He made it fair game. It’s not an exaggeration in the slightest to say he works to protect them.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1646086002

McCarthy's tap dance on behalf of Trump and Greene is especially embarrassing given its larger context. He’d just left a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden, and you couldn’t help but recall four years ago, after the actual Blue Wave, when Nancy Pelosi served notice to Trump that she wasn’t funding his stupid wall. Her sunglasses-donning departure became an badass meme. She’s a true leader. McCarthy is a sniveling coward.



[ Washington Post ]



