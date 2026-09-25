Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Your hed gif has work by the winners of the Ocean Photographer of the Year contest. Check out more info here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/ocean-photographer-of-the-year

And I have a meme chat for you: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/cbca555a-068a-4494-b76c-68207985deb0

Have a nice weekend!

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

"Our new poll finds that voters saw Trump’s $5,000 checks as a bribe."

I suppose it's progress that some people might be breaking away from the cult to recognize that the lying liar that lies is lying, although I'm wondering how many recognize that this is an illegal action. Or will they howl that any attempt to hold Dear Leader accountable is pOlItICaL PerSEcuTIoN!!!!!11!

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