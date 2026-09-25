Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Join your friend ZiggyWiggy for Wonkette Movie Night, Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern. You will be watching Lifeforce, available with subscription on MGM+; free with ads on Tubi and The Roku Channel; $3.99 in the usual places.

Good morning good morning, it’s time for your tabs!

“Our new poll finds that voters saw Trump’s $5,000 checks as a bribe. Trump’s approval is 33% with 63% disapproving in our September Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll, and Democrats lead the generic ballot by 10 among likely voters. Trump’s promise to send every American adult $5,000 if Republicans win the midterm is underwater by 18 points generally, with 66% of U.S. adults (64% of Republicans) calling it inappropriate. A plurality of Republicans believe Trump made his promise just to win more votes and doesn’t intend to actually send checks.” (My bold at the end.) (G. Elliott Morris)

What about Trump’s possible diesel export ban, is that a good idea that will help gas prices and everything that is transported by a truck? Reader: No. (Krugman)

How many Americans are being thrown off Obamacare because an AI model projected they would in the future make too much money? No way to know that! (ACA Signups)

Oh yeah, we need to slash-and-burn Stephen Miller’s wet dream “Office of Remigration.” (The New Republic)

Oh man, Senator Kindly Doc Marshall in trouble :)

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Literal LOL OMG, Jesus Mary Peltola, lol but damn!

Later that year, Ms. Peltola, appearing to refer to a woman on the board of the local Planned Parenthood chapter, wrote in another text, “I hope she dies of a botched abortion.”

Anyway, could give less than an entire shit if Mary Peltola is sometimes screechy to her staff, keep on keeping on! (Gift link New York Times)

How bad is the fishing crisis in Alaska? Oh, we’re in trouble! Peltola wants to ban trawling, which is fucking fish’s shit up. (More Perfect Union)

Progressive influencers getting support? That doesn’t sound like us at all! Thanks, Move On! (Rolling Stone)

Missed this when it came out a couple weeks ago, but this is an eye-opening look at women in Utah getting stomped by the Governor “Disagree Better” Cox and the Lege when they tried to make Utah follow the no-gerrymandering law and state constitution. (Gift link New York Times)

Mass Gov. Maura Healey’s getting smeared on the topic of “sending a nurse to check on new moms and babies,” and that is actually fucking evil. (Good Politics Bad Politics)

Sure sounds to me like Idaho IDed the Tylenol murderer! (Spokesman-Review)

Ten years ago: Is Donald Trump a cokehead?

Neither I nor anyone on NegusWhoRead’s staff has ever been to Vermont, but I was (and I am very hesitant to announce this because it may lead to a revocation of my Black card) a huge fan of the sitcom Newhart, which detailed the life of a man who owned a bed and breakfast in Vermont. Based on my extensive viewing of this show, I can say without equivocation that there are no Black people in Vermont. I watched the show faithfully, so my statement is valid. Based on almost every study ever done, whites use cocaine at higher rates than Blacks, so Howard Dean, a doctor in a state where Bob Newhart’s fictional show is based that proves there are no Black people, is uniquely qualified to talk about the intersection of white people, politics and cocaine. That’s just science.

It IS just science. More science at link! (Contrabandcamp)

Did that Iowa pollster do “fraud” to Trump by releasing a poll? Judge says GTFO. (Ruling)

Nice Time! Come get a dignified sit-down restaurant meal at this Detroit soup kitchen! (Bridge Detroit)

This is just a really good Detroit monument! (One More Spoke)

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