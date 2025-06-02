Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
14m

Now see, if somebody had said that Peelon was a clone or Zuckerfucker was a robot, I would believe the hell out of that shit. Not really, but more believable than this cra-cray Biden theory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7m

It's beyond exasperating that the MSM is like "cool cool" with this further turn to mushmind, but yet, Biden is OLD is *still* being bandied about. You guys might want to turn your attention to the guy that's supposedly CURRENTLY running the country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture