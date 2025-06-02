Here at the blog, we try not to write about every insane blurbling of Dear Leader. We’d never do anything else! But this seems a significant moment in the annals of him losing what is left of his mind, that he TruthSocialed on Saturday night:

There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don’t know the difference.

Followed by a whole bunch of hashtags.

Er, which is it, a clone or a robot, now there’s both? Who executed him, Trump? Which one of the clones has the cancer that Trump does not feel sorry about? Wouldn’t a clone/robot have done better in that debate? Also, wouldn’t a clone start as a baby, so you would have to wait 80 years for your Biden to be ready for service? How have THEY managed to keep this technology under wraps from even Elon Musk, whose robots can’t even ride a bicycle, much less eat ice cream? Why can’t Trump destroy this clone robot factory the way the conspiracy theorists elected him to, and take down the satanic cabal already, we thought the PATRIOTS were IN CHARGE?

Even for the wildest imagination, this conspiracy theory does not make a lot of sense. But cult beliefs do not have to!

The account he re-posted from is a real doozy, too. Small sampling:

ICYMI Green Light Trump, RFK Jr. & Putin Launch Rescue of over 500,000 Kidnapped Children Caught in International Child Sex Trafficking, Organ & Adrenochrome Harvesting Ring That Has Been Tied To the UN, Israel, Ukraine, CIA, Obama, Biden, NATO & the Vatican King Charles Admits Canada is Un-ceded Land Leaving Trump Legal Ground To Annex Canada as the 51st State “A Gift of Hope”

He sure is extra conspiracy-minded lately. Friday he was posting that CBS was out to get him and suppressed footage of his 2015 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “You are not supposed to see this video. CBS DELETED this entire episode from their official website. You will not find these segments on YouTube either,” he heaved, even though the footage is easily found right there on YouTube.

Why is the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES sitting around obsessing over a TV appearance of his from a decade ago? Nothing better to do?

His belfry of bats is an unknowable mystery. Where his real mind ends and a kayfabe begins has been a point of philosophical debate since at least 100,000 lies ago, or however many there have been since the Washington Post stopped counting in January of 2021.

Trump first praised QAnon cultists publicly in August of 2020.

Well, I don't know much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate, but I don't know much about the movement. I have heard that it is gaining in popularity. And from what I hear, it's — these are people that, when they watch the streets of Portland, when they watch what happened in New York City in just the last six or seven months — but this was starting even four years ago when I came here. Almost four years; can you believe it?



These are people that don't like seeing what's going on in places like Portland and places like Chicago and New York and other cities and states. And I've heard these are people that love our country, and they just don't like seeing it.

Then in 2021, he got to know them real well, openly palling around with Q loons like Michael Flynn and Sidney “Italian Space Lasers” Powell, hosting many of them in DC as they toured the Capitol building on January 6, and coming up with a stolen-election-conspiracy-theory communications plan with a team that included Ron Watkins—the guy a 2021 HBO documentary made an extremely strong case is "Q" himself—to push lies to the Q-munity and beyond.

PREVIOUSLY!

Now he is going all in on this strategy. In 2022, Kash Patel told the podcast Patriot Party News:

We try to incorporate [QAnon theories] into our overall messaging scheme to capture audiences because whoever that person is has certainly captured a widespread breath of the MAGA and the America First movement. And so what I try to do is what I try to do with anything, Q or otherwise, is you can’t ignore that group of people that has such a strong dominant following.

Kash Patel has been QAnon-adjacent since at least 2018, when a Q-drop itself posted, “Kashyap Patel - name to remember,” way back when Patel was then just a lowly committee aide to Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee chair at the time. Patel began compiling a “deep state” enemies list, which just also happened to be a list of people seen to be a threat to Trump.

And in February 2022, days after Truth Social went live, Patel posted there that he was “Having a beer with q right now,” and the next day, “Alright anons, where are we kicking it tonight? Hashtag FlannelFridays,” which is apparently a thing QAnon does so they can wink wink at each other.

Clones, though, that seems a step pretty damn far. Just how gone is Trump’s brain?

Compare him in earlier times, like back in 1988 when he was friendly with Oprah. He is articulate, and sounds like a normal and reasonably intelligent person.

Jump to him last week, rambling and weaving about some developer and his disappointing trophy wives at West Point. West Point! At least he wasn’t talking about Arnold Palmer’s dong, or fellating the mic?

Is he even able to read a teleprompter any more? Seems like a fair question!

Why clones?

The idea of zombies, or golems, or human-looking things that are not human, and superhuman, has been around for hundreds of years. But the first appearance of a “clone” political conspiracy theory seems to have been in 2017, in Nigeria, that “Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had died in a London hospital and was replaced with a body double called ‘Jubril’ from Sudan.” And QAnon, the LARPing mass-creative writing exercise that it is, seems to have cribbed that plotline.

Why would robots and clones need the blood of babies for adrenochrome? Why would a robot-clone be created to be a pedophile? Anything can happen in the land of make-believe! QAnon’s decentralized structure of Telegram channels and message boards of posts that are “just asking questions” lets multiple theories circulate at once, even ones that contradict each other. Cultists can choose to believe a little, or a lot, so long as they never question the core tenet that Trump is the King of Kings who will deliver the world from evil, any day now.

Funny how every single baby-blood-drinking Satanic pedophile also happens to be a political rival of his. Whatever the level of his actual cognition, from his weight to his finances, the man has always eagerly embraced any lie that suits him.

Guess the robot clones are polling better than he is.

