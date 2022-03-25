Justice Clarence Thomas was released from the hospital this morning after being admitted last week with flu symptoms. We wish him a full and speedy recovery and will not be making inappropriate remarks in the comment section, because this is a classy fuckin' mommyblog. Capiche ?

At the same time, we will not be refraining from kind (or even unkind) remonstration with the Supreme Court justice on account of his recent illness. Because the right time for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from any and all cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot was a year ago. And the second best time is NOW.

Gary already gave you a rundown on Ginni Thomas's batshit texts with Mark Meadows. Yes, the wife of a Supreme Court justice was sexting fantasies about “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition" to a guy who registered to vote claiming a trailer he's probably never set foot in as his "residence." Let us not dwell too long on the clanging irony, for this way madness lies.

It's becoming increasingly clear that Justice Thomas's wife played a role in spreading the Big Lie about election fraud and probably participated in the planning of the January 6 rally cum riot. She was there on the Ellipse , and she's rumored to have been at the Willard Hotel as well when the crazy shit got planned. Which makes the justice's failure to recuse from deliberations in January on Donald Trump's emergency petition to block the release of his presidential records to the House January 6 Select Committee look even more problematic — particularly since Thomas is the only justice who would have given Trump what he wanted .

It's not clear whether Ginni Thomas's texts and/or emails will appear in the materials turned over by the National Archives to the Select Committee. She's reported to have corresponded with Jared Kushner as well, and God only knows who else in the White House or on the campaign. As Marcy Wheeler points out , there are only two possibilities: Either those were official communications, potentially subject to executive privilege, in which case they're government property which should have been turned over to the Archives, or they're not, in which case there's no reason for them to be withheld from the committee.

In any event, there is no universe in which it is appropriate for Thomas to be adjudicating the disclosure of his wife's texts, or indeed anything relating to the January 6 Select Committee. Particularly since the GOP just browbeat soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson into agreeing to recuse from cases involving Harvard University.

The committee last met on Thursday before members headed home/traveled... Monday's meeting will be first time since news broke for the members to formally discuss next steps, the people said... @CBSNews knows at least 2 members firmly believe cmmte must act. Talks are ongoing... — Robert Costa (@Robert Costa) 1648230915

Well, that's one way to box Justice Thomas out. Of course, Supreme Court justices have complete discretion over whether to recuse themselves from any case, so the decision is Justice Thomas's alone. Maybe he can talk it over with his " best friend " and get back to us.

After talking with her "best friend," which is how the Thomases refer to one another, Justice Thomas's wife militates relentlessly for the president's chief of staff to overturn a presidential election. Time for a SCOTUS Ethics Code yet?https: //www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/03/24/virginia-thomas-mark-meadows-texts/?tid=ss_tw … — Jane Mayer (@Jane Mayer) 1648158815

