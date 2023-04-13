Ladies and gentleladies, the Shelby County Commission met Wednesday afternoon, and the vote was unanimous: Justin Pearson is going back to the Tennessee Legislature!

Except for this wasn't a unanimous vote like the vote in Nashville to send Justin Jones back was. This was a unanimous vote where a quorum was present, it was a supermajority of Democrats, and the four cowardly garbage Republicans stayed home and doodled Confederate flags on their cats' b-holes or whatever they do all day.

It's OK. We can't remember a time in the last 20 years when a Republican participated in the work of democracy or justice anyway. Fuck 'em.

(Two of the Dems were also out, but it was fine.)

“CORRECTION: The 4 Republican county commissioners skipped the meeting and were not there. The vote was 7-0 as a result.” — The Tennessee Holler (@The Tennessee Holler) 1681325162

Pearson addressed his loyal subjects after the vote:

"Nashville thought they could silence democracy," he said to cheers from supporters who had filled the chamber. "But they didn't know the Shelby County Commission ... and its fearless leaders."



He added that he had a "message for all those people in Nashville who voted to expel us": "You can't expel hope, you can't expel justice."

Fuck yeah. Here's video:

““They tried to kill democracy. They tried to expel the people’s choice and the people’s vote. And they awakened a sleeping giant.” – Justin Pearson, after being reappointed to the Tennessee House ” — Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin) 1681326591

Pearson also published a New York Times op-ed Wednesday (gift link), saying he would like to go back to the Lege and face those garbage Republicans who voted to expel him for being Black insubordination whatever euphemism white racists are calling it, we can't remember.

There was a march before the meeting to the building where the commission meets. Here's where that kicked off:

“1000 supporters right now for @Justinjpearson gathered outside of the Lorraine Motel @NCRMuseum site of the assassination of Dr. MLK Jr. A beautiful sight and let’s keep this momentum for democracy and Black equality going. We. Cannot. Continue. To. Wait. #tennesseethree” — Tami Sawyer (@Tami Sawyer) 1681320019

And they marched:

“We are marching to the Shelby County Comission with the people. People Power is greater than any power that attempts to suppress it!” — Justin J. Pearson (@Justin J. Pearson) 1681323173

Now, Tennessee Republicans, what have we accomplished with this whole charade, now that the two Black reps you expelled are being sent right back where the voters sent them in the first fucking place?

We'd say "nothing," except no, that's not it. Now these two brilliant men are national superstars, they will be leaders in our politics for decades to come, and oh yeah, you just showed the entire nation what rank, disgusting white supremacist fascism looks like. And the nation — especially the millions of newly activated voters — will never, ever forget. They are probably on TikTok organizing right now, OOH YOU HATE TIKTOK SO MUCH IT MAKES YOU SO MAD.

Looks like everyone got the outcome they deserved here.

[ NBC News ]

