The head of the Teamsters union, Sean O’Brien, might just be a total pigfuck, as he just announced that for the first time in decades, the Teamsters will not be making an endorsement. Good job being the union leader in America who actually might believe Donald Trump’s lies about being on the side of workers. We personally regret and rescind every nice thing we said about that guy, back when he was testifying before Congress and beating the piss out of Oklahoma GOP Senator Markwayne Billybob Chickenfucker Cumrag McMullin. Hey, anybody could have seen this coming when the dude spoke at the Republican National Convention like some moron.

But we ain’t dwellin’ on that, because we reckon Robyn’s gonna let him have it tomorrow.

Let’s talk about a nice thing! Like, say, the 111 Republicans who just announced in a letter that they have gotten over whatever their shit is, and are endorsing Kamala Harris for president, saying that Trump is “unfit to serve again.” They’re former elected lawmakers, and former officials who served under every Republican president you’ve ever heard of.

Specifically, this is a group focused on national security.

So welcome into the light, national security Republicans! You can sit by Dick Cheney or whatever!

Their letter lists why they hate Trump, yes, but also why they like Harris, even if they expect to disagree with her sometimes. Long block quote fer ye:

We believe that the President of the United States must be a principled, serious, and steady leader who can advance and defend American security and values, strengthen our alliances, and protect our democracy. We expect to disagree with Kamala Harris on many domestic and foreign policy issues, but we believe that she possesses the essential qualities to serve as President and Donald Trump does not. We therefore support her election to be President. We firmly oppose the election of Donald Trump. As President, he promoted daily chaos in government, praised our enemies and undermined our allies, politicized the military and disparaged our veterans, prioritized his personal interest above American interests, and betrayed our values, democracy, and this country’s founding documents. In our view, by inciting the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and defending those who committed it, he has violated his oath of office and brought danger to our country. As former Vice President Pence has said "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States." Donald Trump’s susceptibility to flattery and manipulation by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, unusual affinity for other authoritarian leaders, contempt for the norms of decent, ethical and lawful behavior, and chaotic national security decision-making are dangerous qualities – as many honorable Republican colleagues and military officers who served in senior national security positions in his administration have frequently testified. He is unfit to serve again as President, or indeed in any office of public trust. Vice President Harris has demonstrated a commitment to upholding the ideals that define our nation — freedom, democracy, and rule of law. Her experience as Attorney General of California and her leadership on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and as Vice President have helped prepare her to be President.

And it goes on from there, with a whole list of bullet points of why President, sorry we mean Vice President Harris has earned their support.

The signatories include a few names you recognize and probably a bunch you don’t, just the kinds of officials who have actually done national security work over the last million years. Former Virginia GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock is on there, as is former Nebraska Senator Chuck Hagel, who served as Barack Obama’s Defense secretary. Former CIA Director Michael Hayden. Total RINO Adam Kinzinger. John Negroponte. William Weld.

Just all these people.

These go nicely with the 88 current and former CEOs and other business bigwigs who endorsed Harris a week and a half ago or so, like COUGH COUGH James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox.

The same day, 101 law enforcement officials endorsed Harris.

Also there’s a new Quinnipiac poll that has Harris up six in Pennsylvania, five in Michigan and one in Wisconsin. (Come on, cheese faces!)

All in all, we’d rather be us than them right now.

And again, Robyn will yell at Sean O’Brien GOOD tomorrow.

For now, OPEN THREAD!

