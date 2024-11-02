Cardi B in a hilarious ASMR video for Vogue Taiwan, 2021

Rapper Cardi B is famous around these parts for her song about some other parts and their “moisture state,” leading Ben Shapiro to publicly embarrass himself and his sad peenerwanger even more than usual. She was also just one of a whole bunch of recording artists at Kamala Harris’s rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Friday night. We are actually writing this post Friday afternoon but phrasing it in the past tense since it’ll run Saturday. Greetings, Wonkette readers of the future!

Here’s video of the rally, we hope it will be / was the whole thing, including Cardi B’s speech! (Like Beyoncé, Ms. B won’t/didn’t sing, but this time it was known in advance.)

The fact that Cardi B would be joining Harris reminded journalist Yashar Ali of a thing we had actually not known about. You see, kids, in 2019, rightwing dipshit Tomi Lahren mocked her on the Twitter Machine for talking about politics, shame on the silly frivolous rap person. Lahren, nobody’s idea of a brain genius, dismissively twote,

Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020

Then cool historian Kevin Kruse dropped by to remind Lahren, “Of all people, you should never mock anyone else’s intelligence, ever.” Kruse’s tweet received about 10,000 more little hearts than Lahren’s, and aw man, remember when Twitter was fun?

That idiocy prompted Cardi B’s high school history teacher, Joan Hill, to defend her former student on Facebook in a post that quickly went viral:

For those of you on my feed who are trashing Cardi B for representing a political voice a) she probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam and was in my AP govt class b) you’re not nearly as busy as her, and what have you done to advance political discourse in this country? c) she has a national platform and is using it to speak about things that are important…. Why can’t we respect that? d) STFU and take a seat.

Way to go, Ms. Hill!

“Inside Edition” offered some context at the time, noting that Cardi B had criticized Donald Trump during the then-recent government shutdown (the one where Trump killed an immigration deal from Congress, and doesn’t history rhyme a lot?) and that she had also talked on Instagram Live about her love of reading about history. We have restored the cusses that “Inside Edition” redacted:

“I went to college for this shit,” she said. “It really gets me upset when people be like, 'Oh, you’re dumb.' I’m not dumb at this shit!”

In a 2023 interview, Cardi B told “Hot Ones” web host Sean Evans that one of her favorite experiences was visiting FDR’s home in Hyde Park, New York, where she was overwhelmed by being in the room where “Churchill and FDR were talking about the NUKE. That is crazy to me!”

“Anybody loves me, knows me, I love FDR, and I love Eleanor Roosevelt. You know, how he got us through the Great Depression, won a war, only president that got elected four times, while he’s in a wheelchair.”

She also visited the house where Eleanor Roosevelt lived, separately from Franklin, because, “FDR mama, she was always around, and she didn’t really like that. Eleanor wanted to have space, just like me; I want my own space all the time.”

Well hell yes.

And also for this insane 2021 ASMR video (or ASMR parody? ASMR already seems like a parody anyway) she made for Vogue Taiwan, where she whispers and purrs into the mics and has entirely too much fun lavishing them with hilarious filthy erotic attention. Sure, she raps, but never forget that Cardi B also has an unfailingly brilliant sense of the absurd.

We hope Ben Shapiro watched Friday’s rally and was apoplectic.

