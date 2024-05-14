Some fucking piece of shit cumsock reporter bothered the White House press secretary today with questions about whether it was “appropriate” that Vice President Kamala Harris said the word “fucking” during a discussion at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Summit. “Can we expect similar language from the vice president going forward?” said the little walking “Kick Me” sign.

We could write 2,000 words on how nobody would react that way if Harris was a man, since we have a long American history of male presidents and vice presidents saying cusses, and one of President Joe Biden’s most famous quotes came from when he was veep and he told President Barack Obama that the Affordable Care Act was a “big fuckin’ deal.”

We could write 2,000 words on how nobody would react that way if Harris was a Republican, and how rich it is to criticize Harris when this country has been held hostage the past eight years by a short-fingered vulgarian who talks like trash constantly, who is literal trash, and who is currently on criminal trial for falsifying the records of his paying off a porn star for her silence about their extramarital affair.

Sure, we could write all those things. We’re sure somebody is pitching them to their editor right now. But all those things have already been written a hundred times. Trust us, we know.

Instead let’s just watch the vice president in conversation with a bunch of college kids, inspiring them. Yes, she does say a swear. But more importantly, for all adults and youths who aren’t so immature and under-developed as to be derailed by giggles or moral scolding at the sound of the words “fucking,” she’s talking about breaking barriers, which we might remember she has pretty significantly done about a thousand times in her life.

After telling some stories about traveling back to India every two years as a child, and going on walks with her grandfather as he and his friends talked about the virtues of democracy, and about her mother marching for civil rights, she got to the crux of it. In other words, TIME FOR THE CUSS.

HARRIS: So here’s the thing about breaking barriers. Breaking barriers does not mean you start on one side of the barrier, and you end up on the other side. There’s breaking involved. And when you break things, you get cut. And you may bleed. And it is worth it every time. Every time. And so to, especially the young people here, I say to you, when you walk in those rooms, being the only one that looks like you, the only one with your background, you walk in those rooms, chin up, shoulders back. Be it a meeting room, a board room, a courtroom, a hearing room, you walk in those rooms knowing that we are all in that room with you, applauding you on, and expecting certain things from you. Including that you will not be silent in those rooms. And then, we expect that from you because we also expect that you will internalize and know we’re there with you. And so your voice can be strong. […] My mother would say to me, don’t you ever let anybody tell you who you are. You tell them who you are. Don’t ever carry as a personal burden your capacity to do whatever you dream and aspire to do, based on other people’s limited ability to see who can do what. This is part of what’s involved, is that we have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open, sometimes they don’t. And then you need to kick that fuckin’ door down!

And then she started laughing, and the moderator said they need to make T-shirts that say “Kick that fuckin’ door down,” and some Church Lady pube in the White House briefing room asked if it was appropriate that the vice president said that.

Get fucked, dude.

The vice president is speaking.

OPEN THREAD.

