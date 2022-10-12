Last week, Tucker Carlson did an interview with Kanye West, and Tucker told his audience explicitly that Mr. "White Lives Matter" was 100 percent normal and sane and saying important things. “The enemies of his ideas dismissed West [...] as mentally ill,” said Carlson. “Too crazy to take seriously. Look away. Ignore him. He’s a mental patient. There’s nothing to see here.” Tucker told his viewers that Kanye is "not crazy" and that he is "worth listening to." He said he's "getting bolder."

Then this weekend, Kanye was allowed to sign on to the internet, whereupon he insinuated that Diddy is controlled by Jews, threatened to go "death con 5" on "JEWISH PEOPLE," and then claimed that couldn't possibly be antisemitic because "black people are actually Jew also."

Now, thanks to Vice, we know that when Kanye went on his moron batshit antisemitic tirade this weekend, there were unaired clips on Tucker's cutting room floor of Kanye saying even more weird and gross and crazy antisemitic things. All after he told his viewers how sane Kanye is.

Here's Kanye talking about Planned Parenthood, explaining that Margaret Sanger, who he describes as a "known eugenics," created Planned Parenthood with the Ku Klux Klan in order to "control the Jew population." And when he says "Jew," he means "the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who, the race, the people known as the race Black really are." He added that "this, as a Christian, is my belief."

www.youtube.com

We've all heard forced birth freaks lie and say Planned Parenthood loves killing Black babies. We don't have to focus on that.

But we now have a concrete explanation for what the hell Kanye was saying in his antisemitic tweets this weekend about "black people are actually Jew also." Vice explains that this is a specific antisemitic conspiracy theory Kanye appears to hold:

Ye was [...] referring to the claim, unsupported by historical evidence, that Black people are the “real” Jewish race, which is often used to promote antisemitism. (The Southern Poverty Law Center has a broader explanation of this particular tangled claim, which is often, but not always, associated with the Black Hebrew Israelites, a movement that originated in the 19th century; some Black Hebrew Israelite sects believe that non-Black Jews are impostors or usurpers of “true” Jewish identity. )

So that's a lot. Wonder why Tucker didn't include that.

Then there was this weird thing Kanye said about Jewish people that we don't even know how to parse, but we're just taking it as more evidence that this guy seriously has Jewish people on the brain.

www.youtube.com

Ye used a strange metaphor when talking about Black people judging one another, telling Carlson, “Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something.” He paused. “I mean, that's probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that shit.” A few moments later, he added, “I probably want to edit that out.”

And Tucker was like "sure!"

Here's Kanye saying he'd rather his kids learn about Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. But wait! Lest you think he's being not antisemitic here, he appears to be saying that at least if his kids learn about Hanukkah, "it would come with some financial engineering."

www.youtube.com

So that's goddamn weird and kind of echo-ey of everything else Kanye has been saying about Jewish people controlling things!

And then there was the thing he said about ... oh fuck it, just read the transcript:

In one more aside, Ye told Carlson that he was going to be “the first Latino president.” That statement was aired, but it was followed by something that wasn’t. “I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them,” he told Carlson. “I trust them more than—” he paused. “I'll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.” (Carlson did not ask which businessmen those might be.)

What the fuck.

Tucker left out some parts that weren't weird and antisemitic comments about Jewish people. He left out a part where Kanye appeared to be ranting that "fake children" had been put in his home to "sexualize my kids" -- “I mean, like actors, professional actors," he said -- and some bizarre batshit about "Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my Black child on her birthday." So that's cool and definitely mentally stable stuff.

And there was the part where he accused Louis Vuitton of killing his "best friend" Virgil. "How did they kill Virgil?" Tucker asked with concern. And Kanye told him a very long story! Check out Vice for all the details on that.

Another? Here's another:

www.youtube.com

Ye also made a strange comment, which Carlson didn’t air, about his plans to create “kinetic energy communities” built with “free energy,” a technology not currently available to human beings.



“I have visions that God gives me, just over and over, on community building and how to build these free energy, kinetic, fully kinetic energy communities,” he told Carlson, “where we impress—we put the least impression on the earth. We're not building the new New York skyline cockfight. That we are humble in the way that we present ourselves. We’ve got to rethink who we are as a species.”

Awesome! Neat! That's normal!

Also Tucker left out the part where Kanye said he was vaccinated against COVID. We imagine Tucker personally thought that part was insane. We all know about Fox News's long campaign against COVID vaccination, much of which was outright disinformation from Tucker, how Fox News viewership was directly correlated to lower vaccination rates, and how many more Republicans died as a result.

We left a lot out, so please read the Vice piece for even more.

So all of that is what's really going on with Kanye, much of which Tucker Carlson didn't want his viewers to see.

As Philip Bump notes in the Washington Post, Tucker also had an interview this week with Candace Owens — Candace Owens who defended Kanye this week and said he wasn't being antisemitic — who said the two unsafest things to be in America are, in this order, "a Black child in the womb of its mother" and "a white straight male." The Owens interview was Tucker's attempt to refocus his viewers' attention on the Kanye message he really wanted out there, before all the antisemitic outbursts he had in public. When he brought Kanye on originally, it was because Kanye and Candace Owens wore those "White Lives Matter" shirts.

That is what this is all about, for Tucker.

“When Tucker Carlson did this segment last night, he knew not only that West had posted a bunch of antisemitic comments over the weekend, but that West had also made such remarks in his interview with Carlson. https: //t.co/0RsaD5o4vN https://t.co/L0nf8khKEo” — Matthew Gertz (@Matthew Gertz) 1665516348

Is Kanye OK with Tucker Carlson censoring him in this way, only airing the things he can use to advance his own white supremacist narrative?

We guess we have to assume he is.

[ Vice ]

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?