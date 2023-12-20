On one of those Fox shows today, former Donald Trump press liar Kellyanne Conway was very unhappy about the Colorado supreme court, we guess, but in the middle of what seemed to be a rant about how no WAY was Donald Trump an insurrection, because he wasn’t, Conway got distracted and made a joke, which was probably a better use of her time than trying to make Trump not the leader of a treason anyway.

Conway seems to have been insisting that because Trump hasn’t been convicted of insurrectioning, then it’s very much “in doubt” whether the 14th Amendment applies to the little tourist visit he arranged for supporters. But then she saw a shiny object, or remembered a one-liner she’d meant to uncork:

So it is in doubt, and when you look at … I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th, 2021. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. I just described the Democratic Party in seven seconds! That’s it, that’s what I see.

Good one, Kellyanne, even if you’ve only substituted “January 6” and “EV” for “Obama, Priuses/Prii, and abortion” in a joke from around 2008, which itself was a retooling of an earlier joke about Birkenstocks, Volvos, and abortion from 1996.

In conclusion, I can hardly wait to load up the ol’ Volkswagen Microbus with weed and go get an abortion myself, the end.

