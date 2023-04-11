Kellyanne Conway is freaked out, y'all. Joe Biden is teaming up with social media influencers, and young people don't agree with old balls white Republicans on pretty much anything, and she's reaching for her inhaler worried that the left is going to "become a turnout machine." Because you know what white Republicans hate the most? Voting .

We mention that this is happening against the backdrop of Bud Light being nice to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which seems to be triggering and traumatizing some of our most delicate and vulnerable white conservatives a whole bunch right now. We mention it because Laura Ingraham played footage of Dylan Mulvaney while Conway was bellyaching.

“Kellyanne: I think we got some work to do on the young people who think differently on abortion perhaps, guns, or climate change.. The thing I’m really concerned about on this is that the left becomes a turnout machine with young people..” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1681180884

“The Republican Party cannot wait for the young to get old and the single to get married to find new voters. We can’t be beaten on this, policy-wise. I think that we have already won the policy arguments on the economy, education, on several issues.

Oh definitely good luck with that, you've "won" on those issues and everyone under 45 or so definitely doesn't fucking despise you. One day they'll come over to your side! Power of positive thinking, etc.

“I think we’ve got some work to do on the young people who think differently on abortion, perhaps, or guns or climate change. But even there, the Democrats’ messages are usually cynical.

Young people think they should decide whether they want to be pregnant, and that it's bad to get your head exploded by guns at school or at the bank, and also believe in the easily proven science of climate change. Republicans gonna teach those kids a better way.

“The thing I’m really concerned about on this is that the left becomes a turnout machine with young people.

Ugh. Voters. Voting .

"Influencers have this domino effect, the lemming-like effect of people just all wanting to be part of the same crowd.

The voting crowd. Voting because somebody on TikTok said voting was cool, like drugs, or transgender beer. If influencers jumped off a bridge into a voting booth, would you follow them?

“And if they succeed that way, we are not doing a good job competing for ballots; we’re just competing for votes…

What?

"We need to compete for ballots, not just voters and not just minds.”

What?

OK, just going to put out there that minds are voters and voters cast ballots. Republicans perhaps think differently.

Also going to put out there that it's interesting to hear all this from Kellyanne Conway, about influential influencers influencing impressionable children not to be white conservatives, considering her history with her own daughter. And that's all we'll say about that.

We'll let her daughter say a few things, though:

“no one is above the law ❤️❤️ fuck you donald” — Claudia Conway (@Claudia Conway) 1680632175

“drag queens aren’t killing our children. curriculum including black history isn’t killing our children. lgbtq+ media isn’t killing our children. guns are.” — Claudia Conway (@Claudia Conway) 1680202116

“who the fuck cares how someone identifies when THEY’VE SHOT UP AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL like why are we focused on the wrong things??? our children are being shot down in school and tucker carlson wants to blame transgender people??????? what????” — Claudia Conway (@Claudia Conway) 1680203339

Where, oh where do they get these ideas? Must be the "influencers."

Republicans are so fucking desperate to believe that if they can only keep intellectually sound messages of hope and integrity away from their children, they can raise them to be vile, bigoted white supremacist clones of their parents. We see this in their holy war against LGBTQ+ adults and children. They think if they can keep their own kids from finding out about the existence of LGBTQ+ people, then their own children will not be LGBTQ+.

Fools.

Likewise, here is Kellyanne Conway freaked out that "influencers" are going to get to kids and make them vote against Republican "policy," as if Republican "policy" is anything more than "fuck poor people, fuck non-white people, fuck women, fuck LGBTQ+ people, and also we have severe masculinity issues and that's tied up in our 24/7 gun erection, so if your kids die in a mass shooting, that's pretty much fine with us." Are we paraphrasing the Republican platform correctly? Because we assure you, that's how the youngs see it.

And we can see them seeing it. We see the thousands upon thousands of them coming out to demand politicians do something about guns. In the Washington Post this morning, Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman have a wonderful article about "the young Democrats waging war on MAGA from behind enemy lines." Indeed, it's about how this moment in history -- where white supremacist fascist Christian conservatives are reacting to their very rapidly dwindling numbers by viciously stealing power wherever they can, especially in red states where demographics haven't quite caught up to them yet -- may be what defines today's younger generations and the roles they play in politics going forward.

In the 1920s, Prohibition and the GOP’s depression economics gave rise to the New Deal Democrats. Racial and cultural repression in the mid-20th century spawned classes of lawmakers fighting for the “rights revolution.” In the 1970s, the Vietnam War and Watergate inspired the antiwar “Watergate babies” to run for Congress. [...]



In these red states, young Democrats are entering local politics and developing public presences in response to the far-right culture-warring unleashed by GOP majorities. New restrictions on abortion and the growing right-wing backlash to LGBTQ rights are radicalizing a wave of Democratic public servants who mostly hail from the Gen Z and millennial generations.



“We’re seeing this across the country,” said Amanda Litman, a co-founder of Run For Something, which recruits progressive candidates for state and local office. “It’s no coincidence that some of the loudest voices pushing back are young leaders in red states, often from urban environments, often people of color, often LGBTQ themselves.”

Surprise, Run For Something's numbers are going crazy right now, after the one-two punch of the Tennessee legislature's very public targeting of Black lawmakers and that Texas Aryan child fascist judge trying to ban abortion medications.

Fuck around and find out, y'all.

Also read the whole thing.

[ Mediaite / Washington Post ]

