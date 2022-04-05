This is a happy post about Ketanji Brown Jackson making it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee last night and moving full-speed ahead toward confirmation as the first Black woman ever to serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

But first, let's get some bitching and moaning from Lindsey Graham out of the way:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attempts to explain voting ‘no’ on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination despite voting to confirm her in the past: “If you win an election, I expect you to pick somebody I wouldn’t support on the court.”pic.twitter.com/kh2C9bZT0N — The Recount (@The Recount) 1649083579

That was Graham explaining yesterday why he voted for Ketanji Brown Jackson for the DC Court of Appeals, but simply could not support her now. He said it's different when it's lower courts. And oh boy he's just so mad about all these other things, he simply can't vote for Jackson, GRRRRRR!

“When you had a chance to support an African-American conservative, you used her ideology against her,” Graham said. “You blocked her from being considered by this committee, and we’re supposed to be like trained seals over here clapping when you appoint a liberal. That’s not going to work.”

Oh good lord, get a life, Lindsey. Nobody "blocked" anyone. Someone else got nominated, because Lindsey Graham is not actually the president who gets to decide who is even nominated or not. (That is Joe Manchin.)

Graham also made sure Democrats understand that if Republicans take over, decent and good and qualified human beings won't even get a hearing in a Republican Senate:

"If we get back the Senate and we’re in charge of this body and there is judicial openings, we will talk to our colleagues on the other side. But if we were in charge, she would not have been before this committee. You would have had somebody more moderate than this. So, I want you to know right now, the process you started to go to a simple majority vote is going rear its head here pretty soon when we’re in charge. Then we’ll talk about judges differently.”

Right, Lindsey. See, we've actually seen how Republicans handle judges. They steal Supreme Court nominations from Democratic presidents, and then when Russia-assisted Republicans hold the presidency, they cram through the most grossly unqualified, most foul human beings the Federalist Society can scrape off the ground in a dog park. In the case of Brett Kavanaugh, they do that over a chorus of people coming forward to say he sexually assaulted them. And all the while, they stuff 24-year-old white bigots into lifetime appointments on the lower courts, in order to try to exert white Christian supremacist control over American life long after all their garbage asses are in the ground.

But we do thank Lindsey Graham for his succinct candor, which will translate well into campaign ads about how much it matters that the Senate stay in the grownups' hands.

Now, happy post! Ketanji Brown Jackson will almost certainly be confirmed to the Supreme Court by the end of the week.



Giphy

Last night, after hours of debate in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson deadlocked 11-11 in a party line vote. But that's fine, you guys! Because Democrats control the Senate, therefore according to Senate rules, Republicans get to eat it, and the nomination goes to the floor.

After that, there was a vote in the full Senate to do what's known as discharging the nomination. That vote simply had to pass by a majority, and it did just that, passing by 53-47, after Mittens Romney and Lisa Murkowski joined Susan Collins to cross the aisle and vote for the most highly qualified Supreme Court nominee in US history.

Here's Murkowski's statement:

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski on her decision to vote for KBJ’s confirmation this week: “She will bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation.” — Ali Zaslav (@Ali Zaslav) 1649110571

And Romney's:

I intend to vote in support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. My statement: pic.twitter.com/uGaxx8sJn5 — Senator Mitt Romney (@Senator Mitt Romney) 1649110914

Murkowski also said something that, translated out of Republican-ese, suggests she's grossed out by the lying attacks on KBJ being somehow soft on child porn: “It also rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.” That is all true, except for the "both sides of the aisle" part. But she got to the right answer, so we won't dwell on it.

Meanwhile, you should see how mad Marjorie Taylor Greene is.

1. Any Senator voting to confirm #KJB is pro-pedophile just like she is. There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators. And then Romney, Murkowski, and Collins vote for her. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1649126418

And now that you've seen how mad Marjorie Taylor Greene is, like that even matters, you may go about your day with joy.

Congratulations Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson! You're almost there.

[ Mediaite ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



Wonkette is ad-free and paywall-free and relies on YOU to pay us what you can, please, if you are able!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?