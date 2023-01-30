Like most legacy sequels produced decades after the original, the second McCarthyism is proving quite the disappointment. During his interview Sunday on CBS's "Face The Nation," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy fumbled and stumbled more than the San Francisco 49ers at the 2023 NFC Championship game.

Let's go to the videotape!

The segment began with some pleasantries before it quickly devolved into lies. After he tried to obfuscate on the debt ceiling and future spending in the budget, McCarthy was corrected by host Margaret Brennan with some inconvenient economic truths for the viewers at home.

MCCARTHY: [...] But you cannot continue the spending that has brought this inflation, that has brought our economic problems. We've got to get our spending under control.



BRENNAN: Okay, just fact check, though, 25 percent of the debt was incurred during the last four years of the Trump presidency. I mean, this is cumulative debt over many, many years.

McCarthy quickly tried to excuse Donald Trump's complicity with the debt by saying it was "pandemic spending" despite the fact the pandemic happened (and was mismanaged) at the very tail end of his presidency.

Brennan then moved on to ask about McCarthy's choices for committee assignments.

BRENNAN: According to CBS records, 70 percent of the House GOP members denied the results of the 2020 election. You've put many of them on very key committees — Intelligence, Homeland Security, Oversight. Why are you elevating people who are denying reality like that?

McCarthy tried some whataboutism regarding Democratic representatives objecting to the elections of Trump in 2016 and George W. Bush in 2000. It's absurd that the speaker would treat Democrats' legal and valid (in the case of 2000's Supreme Court interference ) objections as somehow equivalent to Republican efforts to overturn a free and fair election. That's not even counting the members who actively took part in the plot to subvert the 2020 election, which led to the January 6th insurrection.

Brennan, attempting to narrow the focus to highlight this insanity, asked about McCarthy's new BFF Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

BRENNAN: Let me ask you about some specifics then. Marjorie Taylor Greene, you put her on a new subcommittee to investigate the origins of COVID. [...] She compared mask requirements to the type of abuse Jews were subjected to during the Holocaust. She called for Fauci to be arrested and imprisoned, and she spread conspiracy theories. How is anyone supposed to take that work seriously and find that work credible?

While we respect the question, we are long past talking about the Republican Party having any credibility. McCarthy proved it when he tried answering Brennan with some "we're just asking questions" crap like a cheap Tucker Carlson knockoff.

McCarthy tried to distract Brennan with bullshit about one of the Democratic representatives he has a grudge with so he could ignore the question about another of his committee assignments.

BRENNAN: Approval level, according to Gallup, of Congress, is at 22 percent. Approval level of journalists is also not very high, I'll give you that. But doesn't it further wear down credibility when you put someone who is under state, local, federal and international investigation as a representative of your party on committees ...



MCCARTHY: Are you talking about [Eric] Swalwell?



BRENNAN: I'm talking about George Santos, representative from New York.

For the record, Rep. Eric Swalwell is not under investigation and under no suspicion of wrongdoing.

McCarthy desperately filibustered and rambled on about proxy voting before adding a soupçon of misogynistic condescension when Brennan tried to press him to answer questions she asked.

MCCARTHY: Well, no, no. You don't get to question whether I answer it.

Of course, this isn't the first time that McCarthy did this.

McCarthy is a textbook example of Dunning-Kruger Effect. He is too stupid to know how bad a liar he is. He is the Wile E. Coyote of House speakers, as The Hill succinctly put it. We have a feeling his speakership will end like all of Wile E. Coyote's failed schemes.



Basically this for two years or until he gets ousted Giphy

Just because McCarthy is the last of the so-called Republican "Young Guns" standing doesn't mean he was the best one.



“In 2010 the “Young Guns” published a book w/the same name Purpose of the book was… “Together, the Young Guns are changing the face of the Republican Party and putting us on the road back to the American dream.” Young Guns were 👉 Eric Cantor, Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy” — Amy Kremer (@Amy Kremer) 1672881914

Have a week.

