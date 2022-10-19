Oh hey, what are our Ukraine headlines today? "Ukraine live briefing: Russia evacuates Kherson residents as commander admits ‘very difficult’ situation." Also, "Major elements of Russia’s military leadership are 'increasingly dysfunctional.'" There are obviously many more, but we just needed to do a quick check to make sure Ukraine's efforts against the piece of shit country that decided to start genociding it back in February weren't all of a sudden becoming less effective. Ukraine — our ally — is still winning. Russia — not our ally — is not.

This is not a time to be talking about cutting off support for Ukraine, or hysterically belching out Vladimir Putin's personal thoughts about "peace deals" that would hand him large swaths of territory, like Elon Musk is. (You need to read Fiona Hill on her 100 percent certainty that that came directly from Putin.)

So here's House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, just saying something we've suspected to be true, namely that if Republicans seize power in the midterms, aid for Ukraine might get a whole lot more difficult:

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News, according to a report published Tuesday.

Yeah, it's not actually certain that we're going to be in a recession, no matter how much Republicans hope that's the case. But also go fuck yourself. We don't just decide to make it easier for the literal greatest enemy of humanity to keep murdering children and babies in Ukraine just because the American economy might not be absolutely perfect. We're the richest country in the world. We can act like it.

“They just won’t do it,” he argued. “It’s not a free blank check.”

"They." Like he's talking about the American people, as opposed to just the Putin-fellating sedition caucus in the GOP.

“There’s the things [the Biden administration] is not doing domestically,” he said. “Not doing the border, and people begin to weigh that. Ukraine is important, but at the same time, it can’t be the only thing they do, and it can’t be a blank check.”

Go eat a fuck.

Aaron Blake from the Washington Post adds some context:

“In March, 9% of GOP leaners said we were spending too much on Ukraine. In May: 17% Last month: 32% The signs are there that a GOP majority might move to restrict/withhold aid. Now McCarthy is admitting as much. https://t.co/eJDgHe1h2f” — Aaron Blake (@Aaron Blake) 1666115966

Blake notes that McCarthy didn't say the Russia aid would all be going away. He's not saying no never . He's just threatening that it might be a lot harder. Blake suggests that in a back-ass-wards kind of way, it might even be a signal from McCarthy to the Biden administration that it had better pass a bunch more Ukraine aid in the lame duck, because he doesn't know what his party will do should it win in November. As if McCarthy might be saying, "Hey, dunno if you've noticed but Republicans these days are fucking crazy . I have no idea what I might be able to get done with these jackasses." But Blake puts it in the same context we do, noting that this is happening while Ukraine is WINNING.

What a message to send to Vladimir Putin as the weather starts getting colder, that if Putin's caucus in Congress seizes power, the money for Putin's enemy might start drying up.

Get to the polls, people.

