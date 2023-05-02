The oddest little thing seems to have happened to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, at least for the moment. He seems to know what side he's supposed to be on in regards to Ukraine and Russia.

WHAT?

But listen, for real, though. He was in Jerusalem, and that empty cavity dead-air tumbleweed-brained pretty boy actually stood up to a Russian reporter.

"We know that you don't support the unlimited and uncontrolled supplies of weaponry and aid to Ukraine," the reporter, who introduced himself as part of Russian state-sponsored media outlet RIA Novosti, asked McCarthy. "So, can you comment: Is it possible in the near future [that] the U.S. policy regarding sending weaponry to Ukraine will change?"

You see, the Russian reporter was able to set up the question that way because Kevin has been a cowardly skidmark about this in the past.

But Kevin was like oh no no no no no.

"I vote for aid to Ukraine, I support aid to Ukraine," McCarthy replied.

And he said:

"I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of the children, either.



"And I think for one standpoint you should pull out, and I don't think it's right. And we will continue to support because the rest of the world sees it just as it is."

Oh! Look at that!

And everybody clapped for him, which Kevin likes, because clapping means he did a good thing and is a good boy and people like him and think he's handsome.

Watch:

“McCarthy in Israel admonishes a Russian reporter, tells him "I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of the children either."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1682952180

Credit where credit is due. McCarthy did not hesitate. He actually got his back up and immediately stopped that sniveling Russian reporter in his tracks.

Of course, who knows what will happen when Kevin gets home and has to face Marjorie Taylor Greene, since she is a foreign policy moron and a Putin cheerleader, and he has said in the past that he will "never leave that woman." Literally just this morning, she posted one of her million-word screeds on Twitter that reads like a mass shooter manifesto, and it included re-vomited Russian propaganda about "their precious war against nuclear Russia in Ukraine" and other idiot words.

Again, the Russian reporter was only able to ask this because Kevin McCarthy has repeated "blank check" rhetoric, which is basically what the reporter asked him about. Credit to McCarthy for shutting it down, but if we want to avoid these stinky situations in the future, KEVIN, you know what we should not do? Barf out GOP/Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine on the regs.

But he did it. Some people are wondering if maybe he feels little bit freer now that a certain Kremlin court fluffer has lost his giant Fox News microphone. At the Washington Post, Aaron Blake notes that McCarthy specifically didn't take the "blank check" bait. And he adds:

McCarthy also said that “we will continue to support” Ukraine, which would seem to send a message to members like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and McCarthy’s newfound ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who have joined with Carlson to try to push the party in an isolationist direction. [...]



But we shouldn’t dismiss the Carlson effect. It was just three months ago that conservative former British prime minister Boris Johnson suggested that Republicans were too scared of Carlson to stick up for Ukraine. “I’ve been amazed and horrified by how many people are frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson,” Johnson said.

And Tucker's gone now. Therefore Kevin doesn't have to keep him happy anymore. He knows that if he finds any more J6 tapes lying around that he needs turned into lying propaganda that whitewashes the insurrection, he's gonna have to give them to Newsmax or something.

Oh noooooo Tucker, come back!

Serious talk, though. We don't think any of us has really begun to grapple with all the ways our politics may change in the next couple years simply because that motherfucker doesn't have his nightly 8 p.m. perch on Fox News. It'll be interesting to watch.

Anyway.

Marjorie Taylor Greene really is going to be so mad, though, seriously. First she finds out there's an entire Pornhub website that's all about Hunter Biden's wing-a-wang, and then Kevin McCarthy, her very best friend forever, goes off to Israel and openly says nice things about America's allies and is unkind to our enemies. That is not the kind of behavior she likes to see. If that rumor about her only having three great big weird prehistoric dinosaur toes on each foot was true we bet she would kick Kevin McCarthy with them when he got back to America.

But it's not true, so if she kicks him, it'll be with regular feet, the end.

[ Newsweek / Washington Post ]

