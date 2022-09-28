Do you ever wonder why you no longer see Kevin Sorbo on TV? Or maybe you're just wondering who the hell Kevin Sorbo is?

Sorbo is the Trump-boosting MAGA actor who once starred on the 1990s TV series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," which is highly critically regarded for spinning off "Xena: Warrior Princess." Unfortunately, the '90s are over — no matter how often I listen to Portishead — and so is Sorbo's career. He's a washed-up has-been, but he's a conservative so he knows who to blame: It's the so-called Hollywood elite who refuse to cast him in anything that's not straight to an abandoned Blockbuster. The "elite" has denied a beleaguered nation multiple Kull the Conquerer sequels because Sorbo's a devout Christian who shitposts on Twitter.

During his significant spare time, Sorbo appeared on Real America's Voice and whined some more about his predicament.

“Kevin Sorbo says he hasn’t been able to get work in Hollywood in 12 years because he’s Christian & conservative. He says he pitched some of his movies to Netflix, who didn’t want them, but “if I played a radical Islamic pedophile terrorist I’d get nominated for an Academy Award.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1664297311

SORBO: I got a call from Netflix saying, “Hey, we know you’ve got a strong foot in this inspiration world. We want to open an inspirational division here at Netflix." Had three or four meetings with them over a couple months. Gave them some great projects … for series or for movies. They still didn’t make the move on it.

This is shocking. Hollywood is a notoriously straightforward business where a handshake means everything. You always know where you stand with Hollywood executives.

Netflix, by the way, has had its own troubles. Its first quarter earnings this year were a disaster, and the second quarter was even worse. If there was ever a "good" time for the streaming service to get into the Kevin Sorbo business, this wasn't it. Netflix reported a loss of 2 million subscribers in July, and my objective, professional opinion is that a high-profile Kevin Sorbo project would've cost Netflix at least another 3 million subscribers.

Sorbo's proposed "inspirational" projects likely refers to Kirk Cameron-style crap that's overtly religious and aggressively "anti-woke," such as 2014's God's Not Dead . Sorbo played a strawman college professor who threatened to flunk a devout Christian student unless he could prove that God exists. The student probably produced children's letters to God. Christians are always the persecuted underdogs against mean, pronoun-hurling liberals who want to replace Christmas with Annie Lennox Day. There is a limited market for this dreck.

The not-so-mighty Hercules kept whining:

SORBO: I think there's such a weird ideology ... I think they want to but they're afraid, "Oh my God, we'll get a backlash" from the Hollywood elite if we do a movie with a positive message.

I don't think it takes the combined power of the liberal Hollywood Illuminati to end Kevin Sorbo's career. There's also plenty of movies on Netflix with a "positive message," but I imagine Sorbo isn't counting the LGBTQ section.

SORBO: I always joke that if I played a radical Islamic pedophile terrorist in a movie I’d get nominated for an Academy Award, and that's a weird world we're in right now.

Yes, a year can't pass without a person of color winning yet another Oscar for playing a radical Islamic pedophile terrorist. Of course, no serious director would cast Sorbo in a role that requires actual range or reciting dialogue more complex than "What up? I'm Hercules." Is anyone really sending Sorbo bigoted Mad Libs scripts for "radical Islamic pedophile terrorist"?

Sorbo also exaggerates how long he's been exiled from Hollywood. He was a guest star on the CW's "Supergirl," and that was during the Trump era! If he's having trouble finding work, it's because he has limited talent and time took a hatchet to whatever beefcake appeal he might've once possessed.

But scapegoating others for your problems is peak MAGA.

