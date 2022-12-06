Well here's some unsettling "Where are they now?" news. Bug Hall, the kid who played Alfalfa in the 1994 movie version of The Little Rascals managed to get himself permanently banned from Twitter on Monday, just for some free speech! Turns out, he grew up into a tradcath misogynist with a (now former) Twitter bio that reads "•Self-canceled rascal •Patriarch of 5 ladies •Abbot of 1 homestead monastery •Medieval moralist •Niceness≠Charity •Peasant"

Hall first attracted attention to himself by tweeting out some creepy shit about how he planned to "vet" his daughters' future husbands.

"As a father of daughters I'm already training them to expect my judgment on courtship and marriage," he tweeted. "Before betrothal I'Il vet their suitor rigorously. His position on education? His position on mothers working? His position on natural law in regard to the marriage debt?"

So this doesn't look that horrid unless you know what he's talking about, re: "natural law in regard to the marriage debt." He's not talking about going into debt over a wedding. The "marital debt" in Catholicism (though you really only hear about it from

"traditional," Latin Mass type Catholics) basically means you can't deny sex to your spouse. He's basically saying, "If you marry my daughter, are you going to rape her? Hope so!"

He followed that tweet up with one reading, "This is my duty, and my daughters already recognize it and accept it. They frequently ask if I'll help them find good husbands, and I always respond the same; 'Of course, my dear, that is my duty before God, and I will never let you marry a man who doesn't live as we live.'"

His oldest daughter, at this point, is five .

Several very reasonable sounding people agreed with him.

"This is your right as a father. You've raised them," wrote one. "It is part of your duty as a father to vet anyone who asks for her hand. Btw, in Islam, the father's consent ( or a male guardian if the father is deceased) is required and no marriage is valid without it."

"This is actually how a lot of arranged marriages are in the middle east," said another. "Know the family, know their values and how they raised their children."

What got him suspended though was his homophobia. "You're actually right," he wrote in response to someone. "There is no such thing as gay sex. Sodomites simulate sex, as their sodomitical acts are non-uninitive."

That tweet was sent in relation to another tweet in which he shared a picture of a Queer Eye For The Straight Guy Lego set, writing "Absolutely abominable. Time to burn it all down." Strangely, many people questioned the wisdom of burning everything down over a Lego set.

Hall also advocated corporal punishment for infants.

It appears that he has at least considered that some of this behavior may lead to a visit from CPS, as he also tweeted that "The total sexual depravity of our society is such, that if any government official were to show up at your home and demand access to your children for any purpose, the only reasonable response would be to refuse and then defend your children with extreme force."

It will probably not surprise you to discover that Bug Hall has previously been arrested for huffing air duster. Yes, like the "Walking on Sunshine" girl from that one episode of Intervention .



www.youtube.com



She, by the way, seems to be doing a lot better for herself than Alfalfa is. Good for her!

Hall is not the first Alfalfa whose life took an odd turn — the OG Alfalfa, Carl Switzer, was an alcoholic, drug addict, and bear hunter who died at the age of 31 after getting shot in the groin in a dispute over a dog he was training (by a guy named Bud who was not in fact the same Bud from the Our Gang comedies, as I originally thought). Still a pretty bizarre story though .

