User's avatar
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
4h

Hold up. Garcia isn't "good for votes"? Motherfucker, this isn't an election issue. This is about the administration being DEAD WRONG ABOUT EVERYTHING.

Goddamn, I hate this senile parasitic screwworm. I hope Hell has a special room reserved just for him, and an adjoining cell for Kristi Noem.

14 replies
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
3h

OT: I was standing in line at the self checkout at Walmart yesterday. The guy next to me leaned over and said “I hate these machines”. “It’s socialism.” “See those cameras over there, that’s socialism”.

JFC. Fox News is rotting people’s brains.

27 replies
236 more comments...

