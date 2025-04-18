Senator Chris Van Hollen said he wanted to stay in El Salvador until he was able to meet his constituent Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia — who is not a terrorist, who the Department of Justice has shown no evidence is a member of MS-13 but sure has told a bunch of subhuman Nazi dogshit lies about it — and he succeeded.

Kilmar was dressed in civilian clothes, interestingly, and they reportedly met at a hotel.

Don’t get your hopes up, though, because Donald Trump’s personal pissboy, Salvadoran dictator Nayib Bukele, promised on Twitter afterward that now that they’ve confirmed Kilmar is alive and apparently healthy, he will be staying in custody.

So here’s a weird thing Bluesky was focused on last night. If you look at Van Hollen’s picture vs. Bukele’s, it’s pretty clear his shithole dictatorship’s shithole IT department did some garbage Photoshopping, to turn the drinks on the table into “margaritas.” Of course, the “margaritas” are clear and topped with cherries, so if that’s the Bukele regime’s idea of a “margarita” may we suggest you order them instead in Central American countries that aren’t garbage?

“Margaritas!”

Bukele is running around Twitter like a fucking incel, retweeting posts that declare how they totally OWNED the libs and the Democrats, by showing that Abrego Garcia isn’t being mistreated, and now they have a picture of Chris Van Hollen with an MS-13!

YA BURNT!

Of course, we all know there’s no evidence that Abrego Garcia is MS-13, because if Pammy Jo’s Department of Justice and Beachside Hootenanny had any, they’d have shown it. The judge didn’t believe it in 2019, and most of the cops didn’t believe it. The one who did believe it, well, let’s just say he’s a completely disgraced cop and a clownfucking joke.

(Meanwhile, the cop who believed Andry Hernandez, the gay hairdresser who is still in the Trump/Bukele concentration camp, was in MS-13 is also a disgraced cop, really kind of the Pete Hegseth of police work, a guy who was fired after he drove drunk into a house. All the best people!)

Picking up the agreed-upon propaganda talking points about the meeting was the New York Post, kneeling in front of Trump while Bukele worked on the back:

Never become real journalists, New York Post. You’d break your necks from the whiplash.

Despite Bukele’s claims that he has successfully committed an act of epic trolling, what this tells us (and the courts) is that any claim the Trump administration is unable to extricate Kilmar or anybody else from Salvadoran Dachau is rubbish. They could let them go home with Van Hollen or any of the Trump Nazis flying down to take selfies in front of the concentration camp.

Asha Rangappa points out in an excellent thread on BlueSky that the fact that Abrego Garcia remains in the CECOT concentration camp is a crime.

Meanwhile, the season’s hottest beach read also came out yesterday, in a ruling from conservative Reagan-appointed Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson on the Fourth Circuit, writing for a unanimous appeals panel telling Trump to fuck off with his latest attempt to defy the courts on bringing Abrego Garcia back.

At the beginning of the opinion, Wilkinson writes that he’s not going to “micromanage the efforts of a fine district judge attempting to implement the Supreme Court’s recent decision.” That’d be Judge Paula Xinis, a complete badass.

Wilkinson immediately proceeded to go ham on Trump:

It is difficult in some cases to get to the very heart of the matter. But in this case, it is not hard at all. The government is asserting a right to stash away residents of this country in foreign prisons without the semblance of due process that is the foundation of our constitutional order. Further, it claims in essence that because it has rid itself of custody that there is nothing that can be done. This should be shocking not only to judges, but to the intuitive sense of liberty that Americans far removed from courthouses still hold dear. The government asserts that Abrego Garcia is a terrorist and a member of MS-13. Perhaps, but perhaps not. Regardless, he is still entitled to due process. If the government is confident of its position, it should be assured that position will prevail in proceedings to terminate the withholding of removal order. See 8 C.F.R. § 208.24(f) (requiring that the government prove “by a preponderance of evidence” that the alien is no longer entitled to a withholding of removal). Moreover, the government has conceded that Abrego Garcia was wrongly or “mistakenly” deported. Why then should it not make what was wrong, right?

Why indeed. (It’s because everyone in the Trump administration is a profoundly evil person who will go to hell when they die. It’ll be kinda like getting stuffed in CECOT, except even hotter and for all eternity.)

Wilkinson continued, asserting that while the Supreme Court’s decision ordering Trump to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return left some breathing room for the administration, it did not “allow the government to do essentially nothing.” He then wrote out for clarity’s sake all the things “facilitate” does not mean.

“Facilitation” does not permit the admittedly erroneous deportation of an individual to the one country’s prisons that the withholding order forbids and, further, to do so in disregard of a court order that the government not so subtly spurns. “Facilitation” does not sanction the abrogation of habeas corpus through the transfer of custody to foreign detention centers in the manner attempted here. Allowing all this would “facilitate” foreign detention more than it would domestic return. It would reduce the rule of law to lawlessness and tarnish the very values for which Americans of diverse views and persuasions have always stood.

After a bit more discussion, Wilkinson closed with a joke:

It is, as we have noted, all too possible to see in this case an incipient crisis, but it may present an opportunity as well. We yet cling to the hope that it is not naïve to believe our good brethren in the Executive Branch perceive the rule of law as vital to the American ethos. This case presents their unique chance to vindicate that value and to summon the best that is within us while there is still time.

See the joke? It is the thing about “good brethren in the Executive Branch” who believe in the rule of law, HA HA LMAO ROFL!

Then he officially typed his order in response to Trump’s appeal for an emergency stay, which was fuck off.

Now it is time for these goddamned Trump Nazis to bring Kilmar home, just like every fucking court has said. And then bring all the rest of Trump’s kidnapping victims home, so that they may receive due process, and if due process shows some should be deported, then do that, and send them away if you must, but not to a Trump/Bukele death camp. That is not “deporting.”

But honestly, we’re pretty sure they don’t have fuckall evidence against most of them, which is why they don’t want to give them due process, so bring them the fuck home.

And if judges need to start putting Kristi Noem, Pammy Jo Bondi, Marco Rubio, Tom Homan or other random MAGA Nazis officials in jail for contempt to drive the point home, well please find a way to televise it.

[Wilkinson opinion]

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?