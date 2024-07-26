Well, here it comes, a filing at the Republican-controlled Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals that could lead to the overturn of the rights to same-sex marriage, birth control, even the right to have same-sexy-sextimes in the privacy of one’s own home, courtesy of Apostolic Christian Kentucky court clerk Kim Davis and her designated-hate-group law firm, Liberty Counsel.

Yes, it’s THAT lady again, the one the hair who’s been pitching one long legal fit since 2015, starting when she refused to sign marriage certificates for gay couples after Obergefell v. Hodges made same-sex marriage the law of the land, moaning that it would violate her right to religious expression to have her Godly Christian signature on such sinful paperwork.

The couples sued her for being a flagrant asshole who denied them their rights, and a jury agreed with them. Davis appealed to the Supreme Court, back in the saner days of old (2020 and before), they didn’t want to hear it.

Nevertheless, Justice Clarence “RV” Thomas took the opportunity to write a whole unsolicited statement about how the victim here wasn’t nice couples in love trying to get married like they were legally allowed to do, but poor Kim Davis, because now everybody thinks she’s a bigot instead of decent, good, and honorable, and that makes her sad. How dare Obergefell have not considered the right of Christian moral scolds to butt into everybody’s private life and make scenes, the way God intended?

In 2023 a judge ordered Davis to pay the plaintiffs $360,000 in attorney’s fees and expenses anyway, for all her performative assholing, and that might have been the end. But THEN Dobbs v. Jackson blew stare decisis out of the water in favor of “the customary procedures to which freemen were entitled by the old law of England,” or something.

So now Davis and Liberty Counsel have an in, using Thomas’s statement to take their legal spanking to the 6th Circuit as being UGH SO UNFAIR to Davis as an oppressed bigot-American. Also while the 6th Circuit is at it, Davis thinks they should “reconsider all of th[e] Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold [v. Connecticut], Lawrence [v. Texas], and Obergefell”, maybe the 6th Circuit could have a talk with the manager?

Separation of church and state, should we even have it? These people sure don’t think so, as long as it’s their weirdo church sect in charge. What could go wrong?

Back when this case started NINE YEARS AGO, Davis went on Megyn Kelly and couldn’t answer the most basic questions with anything but blood of Jesus talk. What about Catholics who don’t believe in remarriage? Muslims who wouldn’t marry a Muslim to a Christian? How about if someone denied a license to Davis herself for divorcing three times, which is not very sanctity-of-hetero-marriage of her?

“I have been redeemed by the blood of Christ,” Davis sniffed by way of an answer.

And anyway those gay guys trying to enjoy their wedding day were just so mean to her! “They demanded I talk to them, nothing would do them. They had cameras goin’ and everything. When I was talking to them they wanted to know why I wouldn’t issue the marriage license. I simply told them about when God created earth, he spoke everything into existence.”

Er, wouldn’t that mean He spoke the gays into existence too?

Davis’s profile got smaller after she was busted lying about having the support of the Pope, and even the Vatican said she was full of crap. Kentucky changed the law so that no county clerk’s name appears on marriage certificates any more, lest that imply a personal endorsement of some kind of wretched vergogna. And everybody should’ve lived happily ever after.

But guffaw, Liberty Counsel is never happy! Not for nothing the Southern Poverty Law Center designates them as a hate group! Their lawyers Mat (one ‘T’) Staver and Matt Barber have opined many times that gay sex is so ew yuck icky that we should all have an entire civil war about it. In 2019 Liberty Counsel was publicly mad that gay people were included in the federal Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, lest you think they aren’t deadly serious about wanting to kill people.

That’s a goal that also tops on Project 2025’s wish list, that plus labeling content with LGBTQ people in it as pornography, making “pornographers” register as sex offenders, and that sex offenders should get the death penalty. And like Davis, Project 2025 would also like to throw out the Comstock Act and have the FBI spend their time searching people’s mail for suspected “abortifacients.”

They call it exercising their religious liberties, man!

Will Davis’s appeal get to the Supreme Court, and will they take it? Liberty lawyers Mat and Matt sure hope so. They also hope in the meantime other bigots will give them some money, preferably in the form of their credit card numbers for a recurring monthly donation.

Simply the worst people in the world.

