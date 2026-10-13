Kimberly Guilfoyle meme. She’s saying “the BEST is YET to COME!”

Who remembers Kimberly Guilfoyle, aka America’s Worst Ex-Wife? I had almost forgotten about her until last month, when she was a headline that I sort of laughed about and then forgot because I was living through the worst heat wave on record in Southern California for reasons that are possibly related to her and her stupid ex.

No no, the other one!

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So after she gets dumped by a man who doesn’t even know how to stand right, this lady fucks off to Greece, on account of the Trump administration making her the ambassador there, which would be really nice, actually. And then she just absolutely trashes the place in the most embarrassing way possible, and behaves like the ugliest American you’ve ever seen:

A donor, Eric Deters, first told The Wall Street Journal that Ms. Guilfoyle asked him to wire her $100,000 to pay off her American Express card just before her Senate confirmation hearing in July 2025. According to messages Mr. Deters provided to The New York Times, Ms. Guilfoyle promised to serve as his “ride or die in Trump world” if he sent her the money. Ms. Guilfoyle was one of the first ambassadors to be nominated in the president’s second term. In Greece, she has been a highly visible ambassador, appearing on the cover of Vogue Greece and at parties around Athens. Ms. Guilfoyle told The Times last year that her active social life demonstrated her commitment to the job.

Deters isn’t exactly someone to throw your support behind, either. Remember how we got our asses into a global pandemic and then a bunch of shitbirds decided to make it way worse and kill a bunch of people who had the misfortune to believe them without a scintilla of second thoughts, much less regret?

Deters has known Guilfoyle since 2020, when he asked Guilfoyle to speak at Freedom Fest, a conservative rally that Deters hosted for years at his Morning View farm in Kentucky, about 25 miles south of Cincinnati. It’s where he said he first met Guilfoyle. At the time, she was a senior advisor to President Trump and working to get him reelected. In late 2020, she got engaged to Donald Trump Jr., according to news reports. Over the years, she connected Deters with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and President Donald Trump, messages between them show.

Once again, a real Team No One situation. She’s also been causing other types of diplomatic stirs, as well.

In March, at a dinner in Athens attended by Greek and U.S. officials, Guilfoyle got into an argument with Greece’s energy minister, Stavros Papastavrou, in front of the other guests. Referring to the impending collapse of the Romanian government, Guilfoyle told the group, “We can do that to any country we want. We can do that here,” according to a person who attended the dinner and others who were told about it. The conversation became heated, with Papastavrou retorting that the U.S. couldn’t replace the government of Greece, which was elected by the people. Guilfoyle’s lawyer disputed the characterization of the exchange.

Apparently a lot of Greeks are pretty pissed off about it too. Can’t say that I blame them!

“The fact that they would send someone like that here, with no tact or diplomacy skills, shows how low we rank in Trump’s priorities, how insignificant Greece is for them,” Maria Stefanou, a 68-year-old retiree, told The Times last week.

Dang. Anyway, this whole thing has escalated to the point that she somehow has embarrassed the Trump administration, which I had thought had no capacity for shame at all!

Kimberly G. had a response, which I didn’t read all the way through because JFC zzzzzZZZZZZzzzzz:

Blah blah blah. Anyway, she got fired! I mean she resigned!

I guess her previous business opportunities from back when she was about to marry Donald Trump’s second worst son fell through?

Guilfoyle pursued a series of business ventures — a line of hair care and fragrances called Flor de Maga; champagne ventures with names such as 1776 Liberté and Liberty Dream; a pet pharmaceuticals service called PETriot Vet, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records. Those trademarks have since been abandoned.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is, to me, a real tragedy. Back in the day, because I always have a story about Back in the Day, I interviewed her when she was a young, bright up-and-comer in either the San Francisco or Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. I don’t remember what the hell the story was — come on, it was like a hundred years ago — but I do remember her being charming, sweet, and very invested in helping out other Latinas at the beginning of their careers. (Kim G.’s mom was from Puerto Rico.)

She also successfully co-prosecuted the Diane Whipple dog-mauling case, which you might remember — it was very high-profile! One of the defendants in that case was just denied parole again earlier this year.

Few cases have shocked San Francisco like the mauling that took place at 2398 Pacific Avenue on Jan. 26, 2001. Just a few days shy of her 34th birthday, Whipple was returning home from the grocery store when she was attacked by two Presa Carnarios owned by their neighbors, lawyers Robert Noel and Marjorie Knoller. Around the apartment building, the massive and aggressive animals had gained the nickname “dog of death.” Whipple was so badly mauled that almost all of her body was covered in wounds by the time anyone could help her. She died of her injuries, and Noel and Knoller were taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. The case only got stranger from there as the lawyers’ strange personal life spilled into the public: They were taking care of the dogs on behalf of their client, a 38-year-old member of the Aryan Brotherhood serving a life sentence. In addition to taking in his dogs, the attorneys adopted the adult felon. Police said they believed they were selling attack dogs to drug dealers.

Then she went away and did her thing, and I went away and did my thing, and I’m not sure what happened after that (although I suspect that stint at Fox may have been what tipped her over the edge) but that once-charming woman was completely unrecognizable by the time she crossed my radar again. In fact, it took me several years before I figured out that the post-Trump version of her she was the same person I had interviewed all those years before! Fascism is a hell of a drug. At least, I think it’s the fascism.

Anyway, looks like the US government, such as it is, is looking for a new ambassador to Greece. Time to sharpen your resumes!

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