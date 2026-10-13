Wonkette

Wonkette

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Meccalopolis's avatar
Meccalopolis
5h

The arrest is yet to come!

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Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
4h

OT:

Update:

Birb Mom is home and doing very well! :) :) :) :)

Beep beep, birb so happppppi, she flying around house! Wheee!

A thanke to all of UUe for yr kind non-comments. :)

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