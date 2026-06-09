Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Game was on too late for me to watch and enjoy all the boo birds, but I have to think that as well as the toxicity that the turd from Queens brought, my man Wemby had a little something to do with the Spurs win. He's legend.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
7h

"...under Knicks fans' red glare,

the boos bursting in air..."

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