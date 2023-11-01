Yesterday was Halloween, as you might have noticed from all the candy and costumes, but you know who didn’t dress up for the holiday? That’s right — Kyrsten Sinema from the Sinema Party. Arizona’s senior senator doesn’t have time for that nonsense. Indeed, as she told Huffington Post reporter Arthur Delaney, “Adults wearing Halloween costumes is creepy.”

Well, that’s just classic Sinema, isn’t it? Someone capable of normal human communication would’ve just said, “I don’t do costumes. It’s too much hassle,” and presumably that person isn’t someone who turns up at the State of the Union address dressed like Glinda from Wicked.

To be entirely fair, we once loved Kyrsten Sinema’s wacky fashions — not me personally, as I think her outfits lack the dignity of Grey Gardens. But a lot of people would exclaim, “How freeing. How creative. How audacious and stick it to the man!” It became less charming once it was clear it was a sort of look-at-me narcissism matched with antisocial personality disorder — she wore a schoolgirl outfit to match her juvenile curtsy and thumbs down on a $15 minimum wage, cementing that something was very seriously wrong.

And yet, Sinema is a very serious legislator. The woman who traded different colored wigs for each day of the week doesn’t have time for Halloween costumes, especially in the workplace. Delaney, however, couldn’t resist asking Sinema about Halloween 2021 when it seemed like she did a “Ted Lasso”-themed costume with Mitt Romney. (On reflection, that does seem too much like teamwork for Sinema.)

Sinema insists that she was just playing along with Romney and wasn’t actually wearing a costume. It’s a sobering commentary on your fashion sense when people assume in good faith that your everyday attire is a Halloween costume. That’s happened twice to me: Once, on Halloween 1998, when someone complimented my “Malcolm X” costume when I was just wearing a suit and had a goatee, and again the following Halloween, when multiple people thought I was “Black Jack McFarland,” thus ending my sweater vest period.

This was also a sad blow to the fact checkers at The New York Times, which ran an article weeks later titled, “What Did Romney and Sinema’s Halloween Costumes Really Mean?”

A couple of days before Halloween, Romney tweeted GIFs of his costume, which had him donning the blue sweater, bland khakis and tidy mustache of Ted Lasso, the protagonist of the hit Apple TV+ show of the same name — an uncommonly kind American football coach hired to lead a British soccer club. As Lasso, Romney approaches Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — herself dressed as the club’s owner, Rebecca Welton — on bended knee. “Biscuits with the boss,” this was captioned, a reference to Lasso’s ritual of gifting Welton with homemade cookies to win her over.

I have never watched “Ted Lasso,” but even the most basic research I conducted on YouTube reveals that Sinema is dressed nothing like the character Rebecca Welton (played by the wonderful Hannah Waddingham, who unlike Ron DeSantis is actually 5’11.)

Rebecca Welton doesn’t have Ted Lasso’s specific “look,” but c’mon New York Times, Sinema didn’t even take off her fuchsia glasses or put her hair up! Vanity Fair had an article in its September 2021 issue, “How To Dress Like The Leading Ladies Of Ted Lasso,” that described Welton’s style as “bold, uncompromising boardroom chic style” with “structured blazers and stylized shift dresses.” That’s not Sinema, who is herself a Halloween costume.

Of course, Sinema’s bestie Romney was an adult in a Halloween costume, which she snidely dismisses as “creepy,” because she is absent of joy. She can only appreciate the awesome spectacle of her imploding political career. So it’s not a surprise, I guess, that Romney reveals — perhaps unintentionally? — in his new biography, Romney: A Reckoning (Wonkette cut link), that Sinema is a smug self-important creep. (That’s also not much of a “revelation.”)

From Business Insider:

“The two senators bonded over their parallel descents into pariah status in their respective parties, and together they relished their self-perceptions as truth tellers and rebels,” {author McCay] Coppins wrote. “Sinema affectionately nicknamed Romney ‘trouble.’”

Romney defied his party by twice voting to remove Donald Trump from office. Sinema sold out her constituents to appease hedge fund managers. Yet, she considers herself a hero — a hero! When discussing how voters are likely to send her packing next year, Sinema declared:

“I don't care. I can go on any board I want to. I can be a college president. I can do anything,” she told Romney, according to the book. “I saved the Senate filibuster by myself. I saved the Senate by myself. That's good enough for me.”

Yes, Sinema singlehandedly saved the Senate from the tyranny of majority rule and prevented the passage of voting and abortion rights legislation. They will build statues to her honor, so that we can hurl rocks at them during our daily recreation at the reeducation camps.

And those statues will look nothing like the glamorous Rebecca Welton.

[Business Insider]

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?