Arizona independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema has done God, America, apple pie, Arizona, and Ruben Gallego a solid today and announced that she is going to fuck right off after her term is over.

She released a statement:

Oh fiddlesticks, that is not her statement. We guess if you want to watch her video statement for yourself you’ll have to pull yourself up by your bootstraps to that goddamn Google bar up there and start typing.

But good god, listen to this bellyaching:

“Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” Sinema said in a video posted on her X account.

Alternate headline for this piece: Kyrsten Sinema Knows Where She's Not Wanted (Everywhere).

“Compromise is a dirty word. We’ve arrived at that crossroad, and we chose anger and division. I believe in my approach, but it’s not what America wants right now,” Sinema said.

Another alternate headline: Alas, Kyrsten Sinema Was Just Too Good For This World!

Another one: Can’t Break Up With Kyrsten Sinema If She Breaks Up With America First, Neener!

Another one: Kyrsten Sinema Will See You IN HELL. Oh Wait, You’re Going To Heaven?

Another one: Oh Fuck Off, Krysten Sinema.

This means Arizona will get the two-way Senate race it deserves, and Ruben Gallego can help Kari Lake remember what losing feels like, as opposed to some bonkers three-way thing where Sinema’s ego splits the race and actually helps Lake into her Senate seat. You can look at the 538 polling averages — two-way races between Gallego and Lake, and three-ways with Sinema in the running — and see how you think this affects the race, but it seems like a positive to us.

Especially considering how Kari Lake is obnoxious batshit, a gnat that will not go away, and Arizona voters have had several more years to learn that, ever since she train-wrecked in the governor’s race.

Wonkette will have a full remembrance of Sinema tomorrow, but tonight is Super Tuesday, so we don’t want to do it right now. (In case you are an outer space alien from the future who doesn’t understand why everybody hates Kyrsten Sinema so much, please consult Wonkette’s entire archives.)

Super Tuesday isn’t too exciting this year for presidents. Donald Trump will coast to more wins, as will Joe Biden. Politico has a guide to all the poll closings and whatnot, and Playbook has a look at some of the interesting down-ballot primaries, plus a thing about all the various grundlesniffers running in Republican primaries.

Certainly all eyes will be on the California Senate race. Adam Schiff is going to win it, that’s pretty certain. But who will be second place? The Republican Steve Garvey, which would make the November race a regular old Democrat vs. Republican thing with Schiff sailing into Dianne Feinstein’s old Senate seat? Or could progressive Katie Porter edge out Garvey and make November Democrat vs. Democrat? (That’s how California’s system works.)

Most forecasters we’ve seen think it’ll be Schiff vs. Garvey, but we reckon we’ll find out.

In summary and in conclusion, go climb under a bipartisan rock, Kyrsten Sinema, congratulations Senator Ruben Gallego, and probably congratulations Senator Adam Schiff!

This has been a Super Tuesday post.

OPEN THREAD.

