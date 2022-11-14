Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has a bit of a reputation for saying what he thinks, and what needs to be said. For instance, even though the votes are being counted in the midterms, you should still read his thoughts on how to win them from back in September, if you haven't.

But do that after you watch these two videos of Gallego talkin' shit this weekend. We need more Dems who talk shit like Gallego, who are willing to abandon fake decorum when it's absolutely not necessary. For instance, right here when Gallego is talking about racist Trump cuck Stephen Miller's attempts to sway voters in Gallego's Arizona district with fearmongering about the border.

“Gallego: Yeah, the white supremacist Stephen Miller put up a lot of billboards all through Arizona, especially my district, that showed what he called an open border.. First of all, the idiot.. those pictures were from Texas, not from Arizona…” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1668383201

Tag yourself in that video! We are the part where Gallego calls Miller an "idiot" for using images of the so-called "open border" that came from Texas, in Arizona advertising. "Arizonans know this," Gallego explained, to the idiot. Then Gallego explained that it's possible to acknowledge that there are problems at the border without shitting your pants in fear about it. We imagine that's a very confusing idea for guys like Miller.

In this next video, Gallego talks about where the Democrats' success came from in the midterms. (You might have heard about how there was no red wave and the Democrats kept the Senate and might yet keep the House, which would be both hilarious and amazing.) As we said, the votes are still being counted, especially in Arizona, and Gallego's Twitter feed is a good source of information on that.

But Gallego was asked about a tweet he sent in response to a November 9 tweet from Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, some pablum about democracy working. Gallego had words about Sinema's participation in that democracy.

“Gallego: We fought as a team in Arizona and we won. Senator Sinema was nowhere to be found, at all. We did not see her at one public event for anybody… she did nothing. Because she only cares about herself..” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1668383354

This was the tweet Gallego had sent:

“Thanks for all your help this year. 🙃” — Ruben Gallego (@Ruben Gallego) 1668036030

It's not time yet to talk about whether Ruben Gallego should primary Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, but we can talk about that when it's time.

