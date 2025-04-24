Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
1h

It's always funny when people leak the memo that says "don't leak".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
1h

An environment of terror and paranoia is always a healthy working environment, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
119 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture