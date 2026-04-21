Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

This is not meant as victim blaming in any way, because NOBODY deserves to be mistreated at work. But damn, you'd think the young(ish) staffers being made to endure the verbal and sexual abuse and inappropriate workplace behavior of these assholes would wise up and quit. There have got to be other places where even a low-level politically-connected MAGAT could land somewhat softly. I'd like to think that they'd also reassess their politics and life choices in the process, but that's me being the optimist about culty idiots.

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Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
4h

For a guy who supposedly doesn’t drink and can’t stand drinking, Trump sure does hire a lot of drunks.

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