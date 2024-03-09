Lara Trump seems like one of those half-bright wealthy dilettantes who can’t decide what to do with all her time and money besides while away three-hour lunches in expensive Upper East Side restaurants while the nanny collects the kids from school. Oh, what to do with your days when you are filthy rich and also you walk around with a hissing noise coming out of both ears all the time like air leaking from a balloon?

Should she have kids? Sure, why not, she must have thought, right before closing her eyes and spawning with one of Donald Trump’s large adult failsons. Twice.

Should she be a talking head on Fox News, a job that basically required her to be blonde and … well, to be blonde? She could, and she did for a bit.

Should she anchor some insanely dumb Facebook propaganda videos for her father-in-law that were supposed to give viewers the “real news” about all his accomplishments, unlike the fake news that always reported on all his fuck-ups? Videos that had all the production value of a talk show that broadcasts once a month at 2 A.M. on public access? Okay, that kept her busy for a few months in 2017, before the thrill wore off.

Should she answer the question of what Tom Petty’s great “I Won’t Back Down” would sound like if Tom Petty had been tone deaf and had the vocal range of a squeaky toy? Well, she shouldn’t do that, but she did.

Should she run the central committee of one of America’s two major political parties, a job for which she would appear to have zero qualifications besides the ability to mouth empty MAGA slogans in front of TV cameras and the fact that she’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law? Well what the hey, she might as well give that a shot now that her music career fell on its atonal face.

So on Friday, Lara was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, replacing the river of flop sweat that was Ronna Romney McDaniel, who Donald Trump recently tossed under the bus because Republicans have lost a lot in the last six years and certainly it couldn’t be his fault.

Lara was allegedly hand-picked by her father-in-law, whose domination of the party would now seem to include its central fundraising apparatus. Which means, if the RNC’s employees are smart, they are spending the day nailing every dollar in their coffers to the floor.

No, really. That Trump wanted to take over the RNC so he could get it to pay his gargantuan legal bills is not exactly idle gossip, partly because Lara herself said recently that the organization of which she is now second-in-command should do just that:

Ms. Trump, at a campaign event elsewhere in the state, signaled an openness to doing so, saying that Mr. Trump’s legal fees were a significant concern for Republican voters. “I think that is of big interest to people,” she said. “Absolutely.”

Of bigger interest than, say, securing the border? The allegedly out-of-control crime wave conservative media keeps telling the people is sweeping the country? Is paying Donald Trump’s lawyers of bigger concern to the people than sending everyone in the Biden Crime Family to the Florence Supermax?

Actually, knowing the Trump cultists, they probably do think the RNC should pay his legal bills, even if that means taking money away from GOP candidates trying to win down-ballot races.

The chairmanship of the RNC and Lara’s supervisor on paper went to Michael Whatley, about whom we know nothing except that he is the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party and an election denier, and just a few days ago the North Carolina Republican Party nominated a Holocaust-denying misogynist to be the state’s next governor. He was also hand-picked by The Donald, who will, should he lose the election, throw Whatley under the bus faster than you can say “fraud settlement.”

It may be a measure of just how much control the former president has over his party that the votes for both Lara and Whatley were unanimous, despite there reportedly being some misgivings about the picks. Seriously, watch the video if you can stand giving Elon Musk the traffic. There is not so much as a token “nay” when the question is put before the assembled RNC functionaries.

At least one Republican made an effort to keep his party’s campaign dollars from becoming Donald Trump’s personal legal fee slush fund:

One veteran R.N.C. member from Mississippi, Henry Barbour, drafted a resolution that would have stopped the committee from paying Mr. Trump’s legal fees. But the proposal would not have been binding, and it failed to draw enough co-sponsors to be put to a vote.

No one? Not one person wants to try to build at least one fail-safe to keep a lifelong grifter and his family from getting their hands on donors’ hard-earned money?

Presumably this lack of sponsors comes around for the same reason that the votes for Lara and Whatley were unanimous: the Trump people are vengeful, and the Republicans are scared of them.

Henry Barbour, by the way, is the nephew of Haley Barbour, rock-ribbed Republican and former governor of Mississippi. Haley Barbour was also once, in the 1990s, chair of the RNC for four years. Now his nephew can’t even lock up the organization’s cash from a money vacuum with hair.

Sad! No, the other thing. Hilarious.

