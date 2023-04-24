Remember Larry Elder, the right-wing loser who California Gov. Gavin Newsom humiliated during Republicans' failed effort to recall him from office? i didn’t either, until I quickly googled Elder after reading that he’s launching another grift presidential campaign?

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable,” Elder tweeted late Thursday. “We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.”

"America sucks, and I alone can fix it" is a common theme from oh-so-patriotic Republicans, but really, does anyone think a former radio host is going to usher us into a new "American Golden Age"? This is Larry Elder notDelilah Rene.

Elder happily joins a growing list of masochists who Donald Trump will spank during the Republican primary while they thank him and politely ask for another. This no-star roster includes Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who supports a federal abortion ban,former "libertarian rapper" and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, and eventually, against our wishes, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence.

PREVIOUSLY:

Larry Elder Didn't 'Wave' Gun During Fight With Ex, Merely Made Sure It Was Loaded (Allegedly)



Newsom Spanks GOP Talkshow Clown In California Recall Election

Possible CA Governor Larry Elder Is Slavery Apologist Who'll Replace Dianne Feinstein With Stephen Miller

Dig this line from the Washington Post : "Elder finished atop a large field of challengers to Newsom in the attempted recall and would have replaced him had voters not overwhelmingly voted to keep the Democratic incumbent in office."



Yes, Elder would’ve won had he not lost badly! (We’re talking 23 points and more than 3 million votes.) By the same logic, Elizabeth Olsen would have starred in my exciting movie project if her people hadn’t returned my script unopened.

Elder’s policy positions are so extreme and gross you’d think he wanted to lose: He opposes the minimum wage (he’s worth an estimated $20 million), once stated it was just plain good business if employers should asked women job applicants whether they plan to get pregnant, was predictably anti-Covid vaccine, and promoted Trump’s pathetic yet still dangerous lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

Elder claimed that if he lost he wouldn’t concede defeat because fraud was obviously the only way a Democratic governor could win in California, but he lacked Kari Lake’s Andy Kaufman-like commitment to a bit. He threw in the towel two hours after polls closed on Election night. He told his tens of supporters, “We may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war.”

Elder vows to fight crime (maybe he could retroactively incarcerate himselffor waving a gun in his former fiancée's face), tackle inflation, gut public education through “school choice,” ensure racial harmony by ignoring actual racism (slavery was, like, 100 years ago, he’s said while dismissing reparations), and secure the border. This is what every Republican running is selling, so it seems Elder has no new ideas or approach that would convince anyone to waste their vote for him,

Stephen Miller, one of the demons who escaped Pandora’s box, considers Elder an inspiration and was a frequent guest on his radio show. Elder announced his candidacy Friday on bigoted white supremacist Tucker Carlson’s show. Neither sentences supports Elder's claim that he would "ensure racial harmony."

“My father was a World War II vet,” Elder told Carlson. “He served on the island of Guam. He was a Marine. My older brother, late older brother, Kirk, was in the Navy during the Vietnam era. My little brother Dennis actually served in Vietnam in the Army. I’m the only one who didn’t serve, and I don’t feel good about that. I feel I have a moral, religious and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that’s been so good to my family and me. And that is why I am doing this.”

Elder was 18 in 1970 but instead of fighting in Vietnam, he attended Brown University and then law school at the University of Michigan. More power to the brother but the presidency is not quite an even trade for actual active duty.

[ Washington Post ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?