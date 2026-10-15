Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
3h

Loser. Thin-skinned, needle-dicked, skinny white male, as worthless as teats on a boar.

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16 replies
Always Be Ithacating's avatar
Always Be Ithacating
3h

Sure seems like that crowd was peaceably assembled to petition their government representative for a redress of grievances.

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