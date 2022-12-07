Last night's cable news coverage of Sen. Raphael Warnock's big win was pretty much what you'd expect if you watched the normal networks. The "seen enough" guy seen enough, and then MSNBC pretended for an hour it didn't know the "seen enough" guy had seen enough, and then MSNBC seen enough of all the seeing enough, and Steve Kornacki declared he too had seen enough.

Fox News was different. Fox News was Laura Ingraham GRRR ARGH and PISSED!

“Laura Ingraham, right after Fox News calls the race for Warnock: "We have the same people in place in leadership. The same people in place, apparently at the RNC, perhaps that’s not changing. We are doing the same thing over and over again. I'm PISSED tonight, frankly!"” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1670384314

Whose fault was this? "The leadership," said Ingraham. Oh, she was so angry. Raising her voice like she knew she was about to utter a devil swear out loud right there on TV, she said she was PISSED! Frankly, she was mad!

INGRAHAM: To me it never felt like the Senate Republicans wanted this guy in office. [...] There wasn't the intensity on the part of the Republicans as there was on the part of the Democrats. [...] But we don't change anything. We have the same people in place in leadership, same people in place apparently at the RNC, perhaps that's not changing, we just keep doing the same thing over and over again. i'm PISSED tonight, frankly. I'm MAD!

Mollie Hemingway, the assclown from the Federalist, agreed that it was "offensive," and bellyached that nobody on the Republican side worked on "early voting or banking ballots." Surely it's not like anything else has been keeping Republicans from focusing on early voting or banking ballots.

Oh, she just complained and complained. She asked why Republicans were told not to vote early, like she knew exactly why, but didn't quite want to say it out loud.

Of course, what Ingraham is really PISSED, and FRANKLY I'M MAD about is that the Republican establishment and also voters failed to embrace the non-functioning candidate Donald Trump picked, just like the Republican establishment and also voters failed to embrace all Trump's other picks.

This was Trump's record just after the midterms. We can now change that "runoff" next to Walker to an "L."

“Trump-endorsed Gov, Sen and SOS candidates in swing states Biden won Governors: Lake: L Mastriano: L Michels: L Dixon: L Lombardo: W Perdue: L Senate: Masters: L Oz: L Johnson: W Laxalt: L Walker: Runoff Bolduc: L SOS: Finchem: L Karamo: L Marchant: L Hice: L” — Allan Smith (@Allan Smith) 1668477186

And if Ingraham REALLY wants to be mad at somebody, she should be mad at whoever gave Trump the idea to pick such a piece of shit garbage candidate to run against Raphael Warnock, a real and good and decent man. For instance, the dude whose show comes on right before hers on Fox News. Yes, we are saying that if Laura Ingraham wants to find the guy who did this, she should march down the hall and beat the shit out of Sean Hannity.

Hannity, more than anyone, is responsible for planting this dumbass idea in Trump's head, starting in early 2021 when he began pushing for Walker to run for Senate, right after the last time two nice Democratic guys won Georgia's two Senate seats:

Hannity has done more than simply put Walker in front of his audience. In early 2021, he repeatedly urged Walker to run for office as a Republican, pledging his support to the former NFL star. “The GOP hype man and sometime Trump adviser seems to be trying to will Walker’s potential candidacy into existence,” I noted that April.



“I'm kind of hoping you might consider running for high office in Georgia. Would you consider that?” Hannity asked Walker during a February 10, 2021, interview, just weeks after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) was sworn into office.



That interview marked the first mention of a Walker campaign in the Nexis database, and it launched the Fox host’s monthslong effort to bring him into the Senate race.

Hannity asked Lindsey Graham in March of 2021 to help "draft" Walker to run. Graham thought the idea was a "touchdown." (Big sports talk, 'cause he's a big sports guy.) Donald Trump saw all this on TV, as obviously was the point of the entire exercise, because former President Beef Ketchup is only and always glued to the boob tube. Trump knew Herschel Walker, because Walker was on "The Celebrity Apprentice." When Trump fired Walker on that show, he did it by saying he loved Walker, even though he isn't gay.

From the beginning people were worried, because of Herschel Walker's past, the domestic violence, the lying, the broken brain. Mitch McConnell was not into it. Mitch McConnell really hasn't been much into any of Donald Trump's fail-squad of troglodytic losers.

But they did it. And toward the end, after Walker's absolute fuckshow of a campaign, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham would go on TV with Walker as his handlers and Graham would sit next to Walker on "Hannity" and heavy breathe and blubber in tears begging people to stand with Herschel Walker. Graham would passionately explain that Herschel Walker is Black, and that he would change everything for the Republican party, because he is Black. Because Trump and the rest of these people are so fucking racist they think Black voters will vote for literally any Black person white Republicans select for them, no matter how offensive that choice is to actual Black people.

That's what happened. If Laura Ingraham had a shred of intellectual honesty, she'd do her monologue about it tonight.

Won't hold our breath.

Here's a nice message about Raphael Warnock from the Senate majority leader:

“Schumer on Warnock's victory: "The people of Georgia are better off. The Democratic Senate caucus is better off, and America is better off, because he ran and won."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1670426372

