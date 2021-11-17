Do you know about the hilarious hijinks of the "Who's On First" comedy routine? It was this Abbott & Costello thing where "Who" was on first and "What" was on second and "I don't know" was on third, and so forth, and Abbott would try to explain all of this to Costello, who wouldn't understand, and oh man if you're not familiar with it after however many years you've been alive, we are not typing it out.

Laura Ingraham would like us to say that this is the greatest comedy clip of all time, ever since Abbott & Costello did their original. It's a clip of her on her Fox News moron show the other night, and the bit is that she is having a PICKLE of a time trying to understand that her guest Raymond Arroyo was talking about a Netflix TV show called "You," and not talking about her , every time he says "You."

Everybody, including her guest, Raymond Arroyo, is saying this was scripted, probably in hopes that America will say conservatives are getting better at comedy and it's making lefties nervous. But alas, nobody is going to say that. Ingraham is too much of an asshole for "jokes" to really work, and this clip was only funny when people originally thought she was actually confused.

The Guardian captured a lot of the transcript, but please watch for yourself:

Stipulated that this is the greatest minute of cable news maybe ever but there was a real missed comedic opportunity when Ingraham says twice, “I’ve never had the measles.”pic.twitter.com/bsZW4TjAWX — David Freedlander (@David Freedlander) 1637077519

"I was watching an episode of You when measles came up," said Arroyo .



Looking puzzled, Ingraham interrupted.



"Wait, wait, wait," she said. "When did I mention measles?"



"I don't know," said Arroyo. "It was on You."



"What was on me?" Ingraham asked. "What are you talking about?"



"The measles and the vaccine episode was on You," said Arroyo.



Ingraham became visibly annoyed.



"We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?"



"I know!" Arroyo yelled, waving his arms furiously. "It was on You! It was on You!"

WHAT WAS ON MEEEEEEEEEEEE!

"Raymond!" Ingraham said. "I've never had measles. What are you talking about? This is stupid!"



Arroyo tried to explain: "It was an episode of a show, Laura."



"What's it called"?"



"You! You! It's called You."



Ingraham still didn't get it.



"What's he talking about? I've just never done a show on measles. I completely give up."

She seems so pissed at the end. Our favorite part is when she scoffs, with her trademark scoff, "There's a show called 'Laura Ingraham' on Netflix?"

Keith Olbermann explains what Ingraham was trying to do here:

Please don’t make me keep repeating this about that Online Clown Junior College bit Ingraham did: I. DATED. HER. IT’S A BIT. SHE THINKS SHE’S FUNNY. TRUST ME ON THIS. — Keith Olbermann (@Keith Olbermann) 1637085016

Of course there's also the possibility that this wasn't scripted after all, that Ingraham really just fell apart that completely on her show, and all the claims from her guest and others that it was a pre-scripted comedy bit — you know how "The Ingraham Angle" is always doing those! — are just a feeble attempt at saying "I MEANT TO DO THAT!"

We guess only Jesus knows.

