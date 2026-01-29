Wonkette

ziggywiggy
1hEdited

"CLEVELAND, Ohio - A coalition of Cleveland religious leaders, students and activists announced plans for a general strike Friday and called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following recent deaths involving federal agents in other cities.

The coalition held a press conference Tuesday at Fifth Christian Church in Cleveland to announce a rally scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Public Square. Organizers cited three deaths as the catalyst for the planned action: Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Veterans Affairs intensive care nurse shot by a Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis, Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old poet shot Jan. 7 in Minneapolis by ICE agent Johnathan Ross, and Keith Porter Jr, a 43-year-old shot on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles by an off-duty ICE agent.

“No work, no school, and no shopping until our cities are safe and ICE terror has ended,” said Zoe Wagner, a Case Western Reserve University senior who helped organize a student walkout earlier in January.

ICE’s Detroit office, which covers Ohio, did not immediately provide comment."

It is supposed to be about 10*, below zero with wind chill. I plan on being there.

https://www.cleveland.com/news/2026/01/cleveland-religious-leaders-plan-walkout-at-public-square-over-ice-violence.html

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

"Now that Nicki Minaj has seemingly retired as a popstar to become a full-blown deranged MAGA influencer, culture mags on both sides of the Atlantic can breathe a sigh of relief that they won’t have to work with her anymore.

Nicki is known for her horrible behaviour on set and during interviews. Her recent appearance at a Trump press conference has led to the resurfacing of a 10-year old disaster for the cover of New York Times Magazine, when Nicki attacked the journalist mid-interview.

The magazine led their eventual cover with a full apology, but perhaps they shouldn’t have been so hasty. Nicki has form for shutting down vehicles meant to promote her.

When she shot another cover for a British fashion quarterly years later, Nicki showed up hours late on set, shouted at an assistant until she broke down in tears and then chucked a wig at her. The assistant was so horrified, and so determined to lodge a complaint, that the cover almost didn’t run."

~ Popbitch

