Last night, Laura Ingraham had one of those white blonde Karen post-racial moments Fox News is known for. She was discussing Nicki Minaj’s appearance yesterday at a Trump Treasury Department event, now that Nicki Minaj has completely thrown away her career to play the role of the Black friend in Erika Kirk’s “I have a Black friend” stories.

Ingraham said: “Conservatives were, including myself, were beyond disgusted by some of her lyrics and her songs over the years, WAP, I won’t say what that stands for.”

[Producer clearly yells “That’s CARDI B!” in her ear.]

Ingraham: “That’s Cardi B! That’s how bad I am! Thank you, Sam, I stand corrected!”

Haw haw haw!

Black ladies, which is which anyway?

For the record, “WAP” stands for “Whoa-nelly, that there is an Anaconda Penis!”

Everybody knows that.

Anyway, the event Minaj attended was a thingie for Donald Trump’s scammy, grifty “Trump Accounts” for kids. She is reportedly bribing pledging somewhere between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund them for the children of her fans, not that we imagine there are so many of those left.

Speaking of fans, she went onstage and said she’s Trump’s “number one fan”:

“And the hate with what people have to say, it does not affect me, at all,” Minaj said in her speech. “It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns, it’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?”

That’s right, Nicki Minaj — who back when she had a moral compass seemed genuinely distraught by Trump’s evil immigration policies — is going to protect Trump from bullying. Yeah OK.

(Is this a good place to mention that lots of people think Minaj is only doing this because she wants pardons for her sex-offender husband and brother, who was convicted of child rape and sentenced in 2020? Trump sure does love child rapists! Of course, as Arwa Mahdawi notes in The Guardian, Trump can’t pardon state convictions, but as we’ve seen with Tina Peters, he’s sure willing to try to bully states into doing it.)

After the event, Trinidadian immigrant Minaj revealed that Trump had given her one of his tacky golden grifty million-dollar green cards, for free, which she says is giving her US citizenship, at least until President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deports only people with Trump’s golden grifty million-dollar green cards. (It’s fine, they will be allowed to leave and come back the right way.)

So that’s neat for her.

Minaj being the special guest of all these old white Trump racists looked like … well, we are sure Black readers could come up with a few terms for it. We will just note how southern and genteel it was of Scott Bessent and Marsha Blackburn and others at the event to let Minaj sit right there with them on the first floor, at least this time.

Speaking of southern and genteel, here is Nicki Minaj hugging House Speaker Mike Johnson, and in so doing, likely making up for his entire lifetime of being the Sunday School teacher everybody in the youth group hates to have as their chaperone on the ski trip.

Here is Mike Johnson being a really cool guy another time, on the Katie Miller “Katie’s Krafty Kupcakes” podcast for kept Nazi women who feel triggered by The View, explaining that yes, he very much does know Jelly Roll.

There is so much about these people’s lives that can be boiled down to how they are the least appealing, most uncool losers who ever got picked last for dodgeball. They spend most of their time using their rage over that to terrorize and abuse other people, but then they turn into puddles of loserdom and unplanned jizz the second they think a cool celebrity likes them.

Of course, once a celebrity goes MAGA, they’re stained for life and will never be considered cool again, by anyone.

As Stereogum notes, Minaj has been in something of a downward spiral the past couple of years, and the one-two MAGA punch of grief-turbating with Erika Kirk and yesterday’s seem like rock bottom, at least one would hope. It’s very sad to watch her cancel herself, but it’s also very sad to watch the United States cancel itself under Trump, so we guess we’ve got a theme going.

Thoughts and prayers.

OPEN THREAD.

