Tina Peters being arrested in 2022

Little sad, isn’t it, all of the Trump insiders who have lost their freedom and careers, while the big dog himself runs around not just free of any consequences, but richly rewarded with the highest job in the land and (plans for) a golden ballroom for his criminal behavior?

There’s the inner-circle co-conspirators like Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Michael Cohen, Peter Navarro, Rick Gates and Allen Weisselberg who went to actual prison. Lawyers like Rudy Giuliani, Ken Cheseboro and John Eastman who got their law licenses suspended or yanked.

But do you recall the longest-serving grifter of them all? Nine whole years for Tina Marie Peters of Colorado!

You remember that cop-kicking asshole.

Party of law and order! Peters is currently serving nine years at the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo for her part in helping co-conspirators break into Mesa County’s voting machines to find some fake fraud. Which are state charges! But on December 5 Trump issued a pardon for her anyway, which is legally about as valuable as a Melania NFT.

Nevertheless, Peters is persisting! And now her lawyers have gone to the Colorado Court of Appeals to argue that Trump’s pardon is too real and legal and bona fide, because in 1795 President George Washington issued pardons to people convicted of both state and federal crimes in the Whiskey Rebellion, or something. Which is how far they have to go back to find any kind of a precedent, because there hasn’t been another one since.

And Trump, as is his way, is vowing to destroy Colorado if old Governor Jared Polis won’t let his Tina Peters go. He will dismantle the country’s largest federal climate research lab, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), in Boulder. Lest you think that’s only because he hates the environment, an unnamed official sniffed to NBC News, “Maybe if Colorado had a governor who actually wanted to work with President Trump, his constituents would be better served.”

Kind of like when he tried to yank money from Maine because they wouldn’t transvestigate every school-age child in the state, until a court told him to fuck off.

Trump has denied requests for disaster relief from the Elk and Lee fires and the flooding in southwestern Colorado, too, though the administration denies that that was over Peters. Guess that was just because.

Tina Peters is a lifelong grifter, and game recognizes game, we guess. She got her start peddling a multi-level marketing scheme called Nikken, with a “holistic nutrition” correspondence degree from a non-accredited institution. Her archived website is a hoot:

The technologies from Nikken changed my life after 20 years of health and sleep problems. Some of their products and technologies that worked for me were the magnetic bed & pillow, magnetic Far Infrared comforter, patented Magnetic insoles as well as Jade Greenzymes. The Jade Greenzymes is a barley grass powder that alkalizes in a special way. Their alkaline living water, magnetic necklace & bracelet, magnetic seats as well as magnetic back pads played a key role in relieving my discomfort and spasms.

Uh huh. And Peters helped out at her then-husband’s construction company in Mesa. Somehow that wealth of experience, plus a promise to improve service at the Mesa County recorder’s office and DMV, was enough for the voters there to elect her county clerk in 2018.

But she was terrible at the job! In February 2020, employees in Peters’s office discovered an unemptied ballot box in a parking lot in front of the Mesa County election headquarters in Grand Junction, with 574 ballots cast in the November 2019 election that been sitting there going uncounted for months (fortunately they did not affect the outcome of any race). Employees also alleged her office missed deadlines, employed improper procedures, committed vote-counting errors, and ran up questionable expenses, leading to 24 of 32 employees quitting and an attempt to recall her from office that failed in August of 2020. And, said the state’s attorney general, she did not file the office’s financial reports for three years!

So it was against that backdrop of embattlement and failure that in November of 2020 that dumbass Peters and her co-conspirators hatched that strange and stupid scheme, to help a former pro Hawaiian goofyfoot surfer named Conan Hayes break into Mesa County’s voting machines in an attempt to prove that fraud that did not happen actually did. Peters’s part included getting Hayes a fake ID with the name “Gerald Wood,” turning off security cameras, and buying all of the co-conspirators burner phones to chat on. And Hayes, by the way, got paid about $200k by Patrick Byrne, the stolen-election-liar weirdo from Overstock dot com who used to bump bits with Russian agent Maria Butina. And the fucking morons even took pictures and videos of what they were doing, and Hayes FaceTimed Byrne from the room!

Hayes was also involved in the effort to prove Michigan’s election was stolen, by spinning a clerical error in Antrim County into a grand plot to steal the state for Joe Biden.

And Hayes, or someone in on the plot, also leaked passwords to the Dominion voting machines to Ron Watkins, AKA Q himself, in an attempt to prove that the machines could potentially be hacked if they were actually hooked up to the internet. Never mind that Trump actually won the county by 62 percent!

But uh oh, while Peters was away at MyPillow Mike Lindell’s Cyber Fraud Hootenanny and Pillow Fluffing Party in August 2021, peddling her wild claims of FRAUD, somebody raided her office! And then two of her co-conspirators flipped on her. Which made her so pissed she recorded one of her co-conspirators in court on her iPad! That is not allowed, so then mean cops came to arrest her in a coffee shop for it.

Eventually, in 2024, Peters got convicted of seven counts, including three counts of attempting to influence a public official; conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation; official misconduct; violation of duty; and failure to comply with an order of the Secretary of State.

PREVIOUSLY!

And was sentenced to nine years, after the judge called her a snake-oil peddling charlatan! That was good.

And so there she sits, broken-hearted. Meanwhile, her lawyer has been saying that Trump should send in the military to free her. And others of her supporters are saying much worse.

These are very NOT NORMAL times. Will Polis give in and pardon Peters to make peace? Hope not! Because in Trumpistan it sure as shit doesn’t work that way.

