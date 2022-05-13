Jen Psaki rounds out her tenure as White House Press Secretary today with one last press briefing. Will there be cake? Will she cry? Will WE? (Yes.) Will Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be on hand to wish her a fond farewell? (We bet they will!) Will her colleagues give her the gift she's always wanted, the still-beating heart of Peter Doocy? We'll have to see, won't we?

Get in here and watch your WonkTV!

youtu.be

Starting Monday, it'll be Karine Jean-Pierre, ushering in a new era of Dok typing "Karinne" because it just feels like that's how to spell it, despite having seen her on MSNBC forever . Change is the way of the world.

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please give $5 or $10 a month to keep this little mommyblog rolling right along into the Jeanne-Pierre dynasty.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?