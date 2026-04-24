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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
20m

"Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act"

Was the "Keep Fucking That Chicken Act" already taken?

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Mysterysurf
15m

OT: Donnie loses again.

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨.𝗦. 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝘀𝘆𝗹𝘂𝗺 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀

𝘈 𝘧𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘥 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱’𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯 “𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯” 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚.-𝘔𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘤𝘰 𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭, 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘴𝘺𝘭𝘶𝘮. (Washington Post)

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