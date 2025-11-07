Donald Trump had a plan to “win” the shutdown and force Democrats to approve the Republican budget for the next year without renewing the Obamacare subsidies. And like most cartoon villains, he announced his plan for all the world to hear — he was going to starve the poor until Democrats gave in and gave him what they wanted. He was going to refuse to fund SNAP, despite the fact that there are contingency funds that exist for the very purpose of funding it in situations like this.

You know, because it’s bad to starve people?

MANY FOLD!

However, on Thursday, federal Judge John J. McConnell Jr. of the US District Court for the District of Rhode Island ordered the administration — for the second time — to fully fund SNAP benefits for the 42 million Americans who rely on them for survival. Both Judge McConnell and Massachusetts District Judge Indira Talwani ordered the USDA to release those funds last week, but the Trump administration has so far refused to comply, saying they will only pay out partial funds.

Since getting what they want — which, again, is for people to pay up to four times what they are paying for health insurance now — is more important to them than feeding people, the Department of Justice told the court that they would be appealing that ruling.

“Faced with a choice between advancing relief and entrenching delay, it chose the latter — an outcome that predictably magnifies harm and undermines the very purpose of the program it administers,” Judge McConnell wrote in his 27-page ruling.

Not only are there contingency funds meant specifically to support SNAP in this time, the USDA has, as local officials pointed out to McConnell, a second reserve of tens of billions of dollars that can be used to fully fund SNAP until Republicans give up and let the American people have their damn health insurance subsidies.

Vice President JD Vance called the ruling “absurd,” insisting that a federal judge isn’t allowed to tell the White House what to do, which does somewhat defeat the purpose of having three co-equal branches of government.

“It’s an absurd ruling because you have a federal judge effectively telling us what we have to do in the middle of a Democrat government shutdown,” he told reporters during a sit-down with Central Asian leaders at the White House, adding that “in the midst of a shutdown we can’t have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation.”

Again, we absolutely can have that, because he’s not actually royalty and we have three co-equal branches of government.

Vance continued on, repeatedly trying to push the phrase “Democratic shutdown,” despite the fact that the American people clearly blame Republicans for the shutdown. A recent NBC poll found that 52 percent of us blame Republicans, while only 42 percent blame Democrats. Not only that, a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that 76 percent of Americans support the extension of the Obamacare subsidies that Democrats are fighting for — including “nine in ten (94%) Democrats, three quarters (76%) of independents, and half of Republicans.”

It also found that 81 percent of Democrats, 51 percent of independents and 15 percent of Republicans want Democrats to keep holding out for the subsidies, despite the shutdown.

There is, however, one particularly weird finding from that poll — 76 percent of Republicans who support extending the ACA subsidies said they would blame Democrats if they were allowed to expire. How does that work? What’s the logic there? Are they trolling or do they just have some very bad information?

Voters are also pretty fond of SNAP — another poll found that 77 percent of us, including 65 percent of Republicans, want Trump to release the damn funds already.

Trump does seem to be at least somewhat aware that things are not going well for him. His approval rating is in the toilet, with a double digit negative deficit for the first time this term, voters are again mostly blaming him and Congressional Republicans for the shutdown, and Democrats won massively in elections around the country this week, campaigning on affordability. So now he’s having big ol’ tantrums, trying to push the blame for the shutdown on Democrats, crying that he and the Republicans are better for affordability which … just no.

So now he’s just having ranty breakdowns every day, demanding that Republicans end the filibuster in order to get everything they want done, which would be pretty fucking terrible for the country for the next year or so (short term pain, long term gain!), and for them when they lose next year.

And if they keep taking food out of poor people’s mouths in the pursuit of forcing them to pay several times more for health care than they are currently paying, that’s pretty much a guarantee.

