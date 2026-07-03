Photo by Dmitry Shein.

Zohran Mamdani, the communist socialist Marxist mayor who has already turned New York City into Moscow circa 1953, is delivering a speech this morning to mark America’s 250th birthday. Presumably while all the peasants starve in the streets and the city’s wealthy weep as his cadres seize all their fancy apartments and Ferregamo shoes.

Mamdani will speak from City Hall while seated at George Washington’s desk, which is on display in a room there. The desk was once located in New York’s Federal Hall, the nation’s first capitol building, and Washington used it during his presidency.

That’s some nice symbolism, isn’t it? A naturalized citizen born overseas, a Muslim, a living rebuke to the Founders’ racism and a living embodiment of the promise of this great polyglot melting pot, blah blah blah blah blah.

And in the year of New York’s 400th birthday, no less. Yes, New York. It was chartered as a Dutch settlement in 1626, and as a city in 1653. America is but a young whippersnapper by comparison.

Mamdani will reportedly be surrounded by naturalized citizens while he speaks about his own views of America, his beliefs in its promise and possibilities. Could this be a conscious rebuke to the nativism and xenophobia we are likely to hear from Tangerine Caligula on Saturday during whatever stemwinder he plans to uncork? We cannot say for sure. But yes.

The best part of this speech is that it is not followed by a massive fireworks show unleashing life-threatening levels of pollution into the atmosphere. No one in New York needs to wear a respirator afterwards or worry about their respiratory system collapsing.

So come, let us all watch America’s communist dictator preview our collectivist future of growing wheat for the Motherland while Zohran Mamdani steals all our stuff, together:

Happy 4th of July, Wonketteers!

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