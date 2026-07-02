Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
26m

JFC that is depressing.

Stay inside, windows closed, A/C on and watch Jaws with us for Movie Night.

the sound of the A/C and screaming in fear of a killer shark will also help block out scary noises for your pets!

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Snarfyguy's avatar
Snarfyguy
27m

Was going to head up to Central Park to see Mavis Staples at a free outdoor concert this evening, but it's 100° F out there right now, so might wimp out.

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