Let's All Watch Kamala Harris Do Whatever Speech This Is Today, It Is About Sporps?
Live on WonkTV!
Is this the thing where Donald Trump gave all the sports men McDonald’s, because he is trash?
Maybe, don’t know, but seems truthy. Let’s watch!
Wonkette is brought to you by 5,203 paid subscribers like you. Be a paid subscriber, if you would like to!
I'm late to this li'l party (had actual stuff to do—ugh) but I'm crying just hearing Kamala talk about Old Handsome Joe.
I wonder what Fukui has been up to, haven't seen a post for a while..
Probably swapping out the Frotners on his race car.