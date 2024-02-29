Loading video

I’m not even making fun of Lauren Boebert or her troubled criming son. It’s all sad, and she will go away soon enough. (CPR)

Here’s Joe yesterday with the Detroit police chief talking about the sharp drops in crime in Detroit (I did that, by moving here, probably) and around the country. Except in Lauren Boebert’s town probably :/

And according to Aaron Rupar, you’re seeing “wall to wall coverage of migrant crime” on Fox and the others. It is how they do! (Twitter)

CRIME! Which gives me the opportunity to get rid of two (TWO!) tabs that have been loitering with intent in my browser for god knows: This lady juror is sad she jurored the guy! I assume! I still haven’t read it! (New Yorker) And … the exact same thing but in a completely different case! I assume! I haven’t read it either! (Texas Tribune) It is almost like we are fallible and maybe shouldn’t kill people, in case.

CRIME! Fuck this guy who Trump pardoned and he’s already been indicted again because CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP (criming). Meet this nice Ponzi scheme and frauds guy! (New Jersey) And this other guy, with the exact same thing! But a different crime! In this case loansharking! And his pardon from the president of the United States was brought to you by Jared! Includes so many Trump pardonees who just kept criming! Because all those crimes are things Trump loooooves. (Also: Jared got paid.) (Gift link New York Times)

The states in which it is illegal to get divorced if you are pregnant, and why they want to keep it that way! (Hint: No they don’t care what a baby’s best interest is. How do they know what a baby’s best interest is.) Plus SCIENCE on the economic hardships faced by women who couldn’t receive abortions, compared to women who could. (Lyz)

From the comments: Are your neighbors Christian nationalists? Check by state! (White Too Long) And relevant! Talking to A Expert on the dividing line between Christians and Christian nationalists — is there one? Maybe! — and the greeeeatest loooove identity politics of all. (Don Moynihan)

Oh, did Kroeger maybe do some crimes on its way to a merger with Albertson’s, which the Biden administration is suing to block? That can’t be right! (Matt Stoller at BIG)

Jesus Christ, if you can’t figure out how to confirm people aren’t common petty criminal farebeaters and actually paid their fare — and even if you can, and as exactly one elected in this story demanded/proposed/pleaded — just make the buses free. (Hellgate NYC)

Uh oh, from the comments: “NUKE THE GAY WHALES” is TRUE! (The Guardian)

Well shit, my friend (not really! but I feel like we were friends!) Richard Lewis has died. (Deadline obit) I was just rereading the bizarre, kind of creepy interview I did with him like 25 years ago (?) the other day. Sometimes I am great at interviews. Other times I am still great at interviews! (OC Weekly)

