Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
30m

A proposal to rename the country AIbania was rejected because nobody reading it in a sans-serif font would get the joke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
14m

So we have here a cabinet member who is ephemeral, put in place for communication purposes, and we’re not entirely sure they actually exist.

But enough about Pete Hegseth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
127 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture