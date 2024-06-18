Micah Beckwith Image: screencap

This weekend, Indiana Republicans rejected their own gubernatorial nominee’s choice for a Lieutenant Governor in favor of a deeply unhinged Christian Nationalist pastor and and host of a podcast titled “Jesus, Sex and Politics.” Rep. Julie McGuire, Sen. Mike Braun’s choice and even endorsed by Trump, was apparently just not wacky enough for them.

Beckwith is well-known to Indiana residents as a member of the Hamilton East Public Library board, where he made it his mission to remove vast numbers of young adult books that he considered to be “pornography.” Two of the books that were removed were Indiana author John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars and Looking for Alaska. Upon Beckwith’s nomination, Green posted a video to Instagram declaring Beckwith to be his nemesis.

"I don't know how to put it generously,” Green said, “but he's just one of those people who will exploit any vulnerable or marginalized population in order to make himself more popular."

In a video recorded the day after the January 6 insurrection, Beckwith claimed that God swung by that morning and told him that that the whole thing was his doing!

“People are disgusted by what they saw, and a lot of people are, you know, freaking out over what they saw, and I can totally understand that,” Beckwith said, “But I was in prayer this morning, we’re doing 21 days of prayer at Life Church, and you know what the Lord told me?”

“He said, ‘Micah,’ he said, ‘I sent those riots to Washington.’ He said, ‘What you saw yesterday was my hand at work.'”

Apparently God really wanted Trump supporters to look like a bunch of unhinged assholes.

This makes sense because, apparently, he thinks that God is Nancy Pelosi.



You see, at a campaign event in Fort Wayne, Indiana, when a delegate got up and stated, “I think everybody in this room probably recognized January 6th as an FBI – [Nancy] Pelosi state operation,” Beckwith heartily agreed! What else could that possibly mean than that he believes that Nancy Pelosi is an immortal and all-powerful deity?

In that same conversation, after the delegate explained that all of the people who did bad stuff at the insurrection were Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists who wanted to make Trump supporters look bad, Beckwith declared that, as lieutenant governor, he would direct the Indiana state police to arrest all FBI agents who darest come through their borders to arrest any insurrectionists.



“What I would do as lieutenant governor, I would get as fast as I could to the governor. ‘Governor, send your state troopers right at that border, [or] right at that home that [the FBI is] getting ready to raid. And you arrest every FBI agent with your state troopers.’”

Beckwith says that he would give them “two choices: Either leave, or go to war with the Indiana State Police.”

If you are thinking “That doesn’t seem like a thing he would in any way be permitted to do as Lieutenant Governor or even as Actual Governor!” you would be correct.

Here are some other very normal things he said at that same event:

“The masks were more than just masks. There was the demonic assault trying to cover up both physically and spiritually the voice of God’s people.”

“It was like the Lord hit me with a ton of bricks. He said, ‘Micah, if you do not get involved in the political battle, they will warp and destroy everything that I have set up in this nation that is rooted in Judeo-Christian principles.’ Those principles go away, then our nation goes away.”

“I do believe God’s given me discernment and wisdom. And I can be a voice of discernment and wisdom with Mike Braun and say, ‘Hey, I know all of your political advisors and your pollsters are telling you this, but here’s the truth.’”

It’s not clear if he’s still referring to the all-powerful Nancy Pelosi in this context.

Donate Just Once!

It’s clear that Beckwith and the state Republican Party writ large do not think Sen. Mike Braun is qualified to be governor of the state — and others in the party are concerned that this sends a message that they lack confidence in Sen. Braun’s ability to lead the state, which they clearly do, and that Democrats will be able to use Beckwith’s extreme comments to snatch the governor’s office out from under them.

“Beckwith’s nomination as Lt. Gov poses a serious threat to the Braun candidacy, election and administration,” conservative attorney Jim Bopp wrote in a memo obtained by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, later adding that “the Democrats have a real opportunity to launch a serious campaign in the fall because of Beckwith’s nomination, and it has already begun.”

Hooray!

PREVIOUSLY: