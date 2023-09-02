The very adorable Luz, courtesy of our friend Wally

Look, I admittedly know very little about Jimmy Buffett, and everything I do know comes largely from the time my sister and I found ourselves in a really weird store in Florida with a bunch of stuffed parrots in it. Like, plushies, not taxidermy. Though would I put a taxidermy parrot store past Florida? No, I would not.

But that is neither here nor there. Jimmy Buffett has passed away at the age of 76, after writing many songs about tropical locales, food and cocktails, none of which, it turns out, are that song about liking piña coladas and getting caught in the rain. He was also quite the environmentalist, having started his Save The Manatee org all the way back in 1981. What a nice thing to do!

Your present this weekend is a flashback to 2018, when he really pissed off some Republicans who didn’t know he leaned left by coming out in support of Andrew Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign in Florida, tweaking two of his hits to take digs at the Right. He changed the lyrics of Margaritaville to say “Some people say that there’s a red tide to blame, but I know that it’s all Rick Scott’s fault,” and a song called “Come Monday” to “Come Tuesday, things will change. Come Tuesday, we’re making a change. It’s been two insane years and it’s time to really switch gears.”



Loading video



His fan base was not happy! About that, or about a nice picture he took with Norman Lear and dared to post on his Facebook.

Choice quotes from Facebook and Twitter include:

He too is a wash out. Don't give a rats arse about this turn coat. Never was as important as he thinks he is I. M. H. O. Now that you have made millions from true hard working Americans, this is the tune you play now? Thanks for being clueless. I feel bad for Jimmy Buffett. He must be forced to do this. Why the hell are you giving the left airtime bashing trump? Jimmy!! No one wants to hear your political agenda! They want to hear your music! Your pissing off the people who made you Millions upon Millions. Not good for Business.... I’ve listened to your music and have been a fan for 20 plus years, I’ve bought your merchandise, liquor, paid for concerts etc. But i won’t any longer! Adios Jimmy!! Smoke one and chill, Jimmy. {It's never a good idea to intentionally provoke a sizeable part of your fan base.} It's a good thing you don't need money, because you won't ever see any from me.

It truly is amazing how they are surprised literally every time a musician turns out to be liberal. Still, that was a nice thing he did there, and also a nice thing he did for the manatees.

I am also giving you an extra present this week — as those of you who follow me on social media may know, I went to the Minnesota State Fair this week to see the Llama Costume Contest! It’s basically my superbowl.

Here is a very good and normal video of one of the winning contestants!

Loading video

Also, here is a picture of crop art Angela Lansbury …

And scarecrow Angela Lansburys …

Sadly there were no llamas dressed as Angela Lansbury, but there was some very cool anti-NRA crop art.



And for good measure, here is a picture of me with the butter sculpture of a Miss Kay of the Milky Way pageant finalist. What is that, you ask? It is a beauty pageant for girls who live on dairy farms or are otherwise familially involved in the dairy business, and the big prize is that the winner and all of the finalists get their heads carved in butter.

Several hours into the fair on a hot day, but hey — the butter queen isn’t wearing any makeup either.

ETA: More pictures, because why not!

